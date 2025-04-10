Big Blue Breakdown Live: Should the Giants Grab Penn State Edge Abdul Carter or Pass?
No matter how hard they try to solve the puzzle, it never seems to get any easier for the New York Giants.
General manager Joe Schoen plugged his immediate need for a quarterback by signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, thereby opening up his options for the third pick of the upcoming NFL Draft, one in which there are two consensus blue-chippers - Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter.
It's widely assumed Tennessee will use the first overall pick on quarterback Cam Ward and there's a growing believe that Cleveland will take the versatile Hunter next.
So, the Giants simply have to take Carter, a dominant edge out of Penn State, right? Sure. But then there's the stress reaction that showed up during his physical at the Combine .... Hmmmm.
Carter reportedly received medical advice to avoid surgery at this time; but you couldn't blame any potential suitor for being concerned. After all, Carter was an explosive 6-3, 250-pound game-wrecker in college and nobody - least of all his future NFL team - wants to see him sidelined with a foot injury.
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino spoke with longtime Penn State radio play-by-play voice Steve Jones to sift through Carter's professional outlook before fielding comments/questions from the fans. The show begins with the Jones interview and runs almost 25 minutes.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.