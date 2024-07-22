Big Blue Breakdown Podcast: New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Primer
Projection or production? That is the question the New York Giants face as they try to rebound after a 6-11 season. They've added talent on each side of the ball, but is it enough?
One can reasonably expect this team to have far fewer holes than it did during an injury-riddled campaign, but the proof will be in the field.
On this debut episode of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast, veteran Giants reporter Paul Dottino takes a look at the biggest questions facing the Giants as they begin training camp this week. What are the key battles? Who has the competitive edge? All that and more in this episode.
About the Big Blue Breakdown Podcast
Join host Paul Dottino, a member of the Giants’ broadcast team and host of the “Big Blue Breakdown” podcast, for regular coverage of the New York Football Giants, including in-depth insights, analysis, and much more. New episodes will be available three times a week during the season..