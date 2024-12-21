Giants Country

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons: 3 Key Matchups (Big Blue Breakdown Podcast)

How can the New York Giants avoid setting a club record with a 10th straight defeat?

Paul Dottino

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs with the ball, as New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi (0) tries to catch him, Sunday, December 8, 2024.
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs with the ball, as New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi (0) tries to catch him, Sunday, December 8, 2024. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

What can the New York Giants do to avoid setting a club record with a tenth straight defeat while playing spoiler against Atlanta, which is still hunting a playoff bid?

They will do their best to rattle rookie quarterback Micheal Penix Jr., who is making his first NFL start as the replacement for benched veteran Kirk Cousins. 

The first-round pick is expected to lean on the powerful running duo of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier while not losing sight of highly productive wide receiver Drake London.

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito entered concussion protocol during last weekend's loss to Baltimore. So Drew Lock will begin his second tenure as the starter after his first chance was shortened by heel and elbow injuries.

In the latest episode of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast, Paul Dottino analyzes the matchup's significant battles.

More Giants Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Paul Dottino
PAUL DOTTINO

Home/LOCKEDON GIANTS