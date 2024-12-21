New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons: 3 Key Matchups (Big Blue Breakdown Podcast)
What can the New York Giants do to avoid setting a club record with a tenth straight defeat while playing spoiler against Atlanta, which is still hunting a playoff bid?
They will do their best to rattle rookie quarterback Micheal Penix Jr., who is making his first NFL start as the replacement for benched veteran Kirk Cousins.
The first-round pick is expected to lean on the powerful running duo of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier while not losing sight of highly productive wide receiver Drake London.
Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito entered concussion protocol during last weekend's loss to Baltimore. So Drew Lock will begin his second tenure as the starter after his first chance was shortened by heel and elbow injuries.
In the latest episode of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast, Paul Dottino analyzes the matchup's significant battles.