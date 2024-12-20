New York Giants Injury Update: Tommy DeVito Clears Concussion Protocol
The New York Giants have mixed news regarding injuries ahead of their Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
First, the bad news. Left guard Aaron Stinnie (concussion), inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (back), linebacker Patrick Johnson (knee), and cornerback Greg Stroman (shoulder/shin) have been declared out of Sunday’s game.
The Giants are expected to start undrafted rookie free agent Jake Kubas at left guard. It would be the former North Dakota lineman’s first NFL start.
Okereke is missing his third straight game, and it’s more than likely he won’t play again this season. As of now, no decision has been made to place him on IR.
Still, with Dyontae Johnson believed to be ready to come off IR, the team could swap Okereke with Johnson on the active roster at some point to ensure they have inside linebacker depth.
The good news is that head coach Brian Daboll said quarterback Tommy DeVito has cleared the protocol and will be quarterback 2 behind starter Drew Lock on Sunday.
Outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle) is also good to go after missing two days of practice this week. The Giants managed his reps this week so that he could receive treatment.
“I think he'll be fine. He had two days off, so hopefully, he's better today, and he's going in the right direction,” Daboll said before Friday’s practice.
Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Bobby Okereke
ILB
Back
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Brian Burns
OLB
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Limited
QUESTIONABLE
Aaron Stinnie
OG
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Patrick Johnson
OLB
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
IDL
Neck/Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Deonte Banks
CB
Rib
Limited
Limited
Limited
QUESTIONABLE
Tommy DeVito
QB
Concussion
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Drew Lock
QB
Heel/Left Elbow
Limited
Full
Full
--
Cory Durden
DT
Shoulder
Limited
Full
Full
--
Dyonte Johnson*
LB
Ankle
Full
Full
Full
QUESTIONABLE
Dane Belton
DB
Knee
Limited
Full
Full
--
Malik Nabers
WR
Knee/Foot
Limited
Full
Limited
--
Chris Manhertz
TE
Ankle
Limited
Full
Full
--
Dru Phillips
CB
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Cor'Dale Flott
CB
Quad/Finge
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Art Green
CB
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Austin Schottmann*
C/G
Fibula
Full
Full
Full
QUESTIONABLE
John Michael Schmitz
C
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Greg Stroman
CB
Shoulder/Shin
DNP
DNP
DNP
DOUBTFUL
Tyrone Tracy, Jr
RB
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Limited
QUESTIONABLE
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
Shoulder
--
Full
Full
--
*Designated to return from IR.
Bold denotes a new addition to the injury report or a new injury from the prior week's report.
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.*
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Kaleb McGeary
OT
Elbow
Full
Full
Full
--
Darnell Mooney
wr
NIR - Rest
Limited
Limited
--
--
KhaDarel Hodge
wr
Ribs
Limited
DNP
Limited
Questionable
Ross Dwelley
TE
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Charlie Woerner
TE
Quad/NIR - Rest
Limited
Limited
DNP
--
Zach Harrison
DL
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
--
--
Casey Washington
WR
Concussion
DNP
Limited
Limited
OUT
Demone Harris
DL
Illness/Neck
DNP
Full
Full
--
Lorenzo Carter
OLB
Groin
--
Limited
Limited
Questionable
Richie Grant
S
Illness
--
Limited
Full
--
Nate Landman
ILB
NIR-Rest
--
Limited
Full
--
Chris Lindstrom
OG
NIR-Rest
--
Limited
--
--
Ruke Orhorhoro
DL
NIR-Rest
Limited
--
--
Drake London
WR
Knee
--
--
Limited
--
*Atlanta did not practice Wednesday; the Wednesday injury report are all projections.