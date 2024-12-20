Giants Country

New York Giants Injury Update: Tommy DeVito Clears Concussion Protocol

Tommy DeVito will be the Giant's QB2 on Sunday, but several others are not expected to play against the Falcons.

Patricia Traina

Dec 15, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium.
Dec 15, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Giants have mixed news regarding injuries ahead of their Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

First, the bad news. Left guard Aaron Stinnie (concussion), inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (back), linebacker Patrick Johnson (knee), and cornerback Greg Stroman (shoulder/shin) have been declared out of Sunday’s game.

The Giants are expected to start undrafted rookie free agent Jake Kubas at left guard. It would be the former North Dakota lineman’s first NFL start.

Okereke is missing his third straight game, and it’s more than likely he won’t play again this season. As of now, no decision has been made to place him on IR. 

Still, with Dyontae Johnson believed to be ready to come off IR, the team could swap Okereke with Johnson on the active roster at some point to ensure they have inside linebacker depth.

The good news is that head coach Brian Daboll said quarterback Tommy DeVito has cleared the protocol and will be quarterback 2 behind starter Drew Lock on Sunday.      

Outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle) is also good to go after missing two days of practice this week. The Giants managed his reps this week so that he could receive treatment. 

“I think he'll be fine. He had two days off, so hopefully, he's better today, and he's going in the right direction,” Daboll said before Friday’s practice.

Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Bobby Okereke

ILB

Back

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Brian Burns

OLB

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Limited

QUESTIONABLE

Aaron Stinnie

OG

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Patrick Johnson

OLB

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

IDL

Neck/Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Deonte Banks

CB

Rib

Limited

Limited

Limited

QUESTIONABLE

Tommy DeVito

QB

Concussion

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Drew Lock

QB

Heel/Left Elbow

Limited

Full

Full

--

Cory Durden

DT

Shoulder

Limited

Full

Full

--

Dyonte Johnson*

LB

Ankle

Full

Full

Full

QUESTIONABLE

Dane Belton

DB

Knee

Limited

Full

Full

--

Malik Nabers

WR

Knee/Foot

Limited

Full

Limited

--

Chris Manhertz

TE

Ankle

Limited

Full

Full

--

Dru Phillips

CB

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Cor'Dale Flott

CB

Quad/Finge

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Art Green

CB

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Austin Schottmann*

C/G

Fibula

Full

Full

Full

QUESTIONABLE

John Michael Schmitz

C

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Greg Stroman

CB

Shoulder/Shin

DNP

DNP

DNP

DOUBTFUL

Tyrone Tracy, Jr

RB

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Limited

QUESTIONABLE

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR

Shoulder

--

Full

Full

--

*Designated to return from IR.

Bold denotes a new addition to the injury report or a new injury from the prior week's report.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.*

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Kaleb McGeary

OT

Elbow

Full

Full

Full

--

Darnell Mooney

wr

NIR - Rest

Limited

Limited

--

--

KhaDarel Hodge

wr

Ribs

Limited

DNP

Limited

Questionable

Ross Dwelley

TE

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Charlie Woerner

TE

Quad/NIR - Rest

Limited

Limited

DNP

--

Zach Harrison

DL

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

--

--

Casey Washington

WR

Concussion

DNP

Limited

Limited

OUT

Demone Harris

DL

Illness/Neck

DNP

Full

Full

--

Lorenzo Carter

OLB

Groin

--

Limited

Limited

Questionable

Richie Grant

S

Illness

--

Limited

Full

--

Nate Landman

ILB

NIR-Rest

--

Limited

Full

--

Chris Lindstrom

OG

NIR-Rest

--

Limited

--

--

Ruke Orhorhoro

DL

NIR-Rest

Limited

--

--

Drake London

WR

Knee

--

--

Limited

--

*Atlanta did not practice Wednesday; the Wednesday injury report are all projections.

