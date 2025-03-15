New Mock Draft Proposes Trade Comp for Giants to Move Up
The New York Giants lost the right to kick off the 2025 NFL Draft when journeyman quarterback Drew Lock arguably played the best game of his career in a surprising 45-33 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. And yet, the team could still steal the show in Green Bay, Wisconsin, when the draft begins on April 24.
New York has a massive need at quarterback and maybe just enough desperation to trade up from No. 3 to the No. 1 overall selection.
There are debates galore about whether the Giants should do business with the Tennessee Titans to possibly select the quarterback prospect of their choosing, whether it be Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, or if they should just wait and grab a quarterback in a later round.
There is another question general manager Joe Schoen must ponder, however. If he pursues a deal for No. 1, what will he pay? Dane Brugler of The Athletic answers both of these queries in his first post-Scouting Combine mock draft (done before the start of free agency), in which he projects the Giants will send a pair of Day 2 picks to move up to the No. 1 spot.
While some have qualms about Miami's big-play machine Cam Ward and Colorado's expert marksman Shedeur Sanders, this year's quarterback options are limited and not overly appealing.
One of these two players might be the franchise's best choice for the position. And according to Brugler, the Giants will bank on Ward being the answer to their problems.
Cam Ward continues to climb the football ladder.
With standout arm talent and a flair for completing passes when the play initially seemed dead, the Heisman Trophy finalist evokes constant excitement from fans. Ward succeeded in Incarnate Word and Washington State but thrived in South Beach.
The consensus All-American, who stands at around 6-foot-2, 219 pounds, threw for 4,313 yards and an FBS-best 39 touchdowns in 2024. Although the Hurricanes disappointingly fell short of the College Football Playoff, he led the program to their first 10-win campaign since 2017.
Ward elevated Miami; perhaps he can do the same for New York. If the Giants can avoid trading an additional first-round draft pick to Tennessee, it might be worth it for them to find out how high the 22-year-old's NFL ceiling reaches.
The question is whether the Titans will be willing to make the trade. Thus far, the Titans have beefed up their offensive line, adding guard Kevin Zeitler, left tackle Dan Moore, Jr., and offensive tackle Andrew Rupcich. They also added receiver Van Jefferson.
The Titans also signed veteran quarterback Brandon Allen to potentially mentor a young quarterback. These moves signal that they are getting ready to keep the first overall pick to draft a quarterback who could be Ward.
There is still plenty of time left for Joe Schoen and company to dissect this prospect's entire scouting report. Still, the urgency spreading throughout the Meadowlands might outweigh all other arguments when draft day arrives.