NFL Draft Analyst Proposes Trade-up Solution for Giants in New Mock Draft
With the NFL free agency period drawing near, the New York Giants' backs are getting pushed closer toward the wall when acquiring a legitimate answer to their empty quarterback position.
The league’s negotiating window has yet to open, with the negotiation window set to begin on March 10, but the impending free agent options at quarterback seem to already be waning.
That began with the Giants’ miss on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who decided to return to Los Angeles despite the Giants having met his monetary demands and the Rams's trade compensation.
Recently, there have been reports about potential agreements between a few other names soon to hit the market–such as Sam Darnold and Justin Fields–and their current teams that would retain those gunslingers in their current destinations.
Suppose the options dwindle down to Aaron Rodgers, who is about to be released by the New York Jets, or chasing down a future quarterback in the draft. In that case, the next big question many ask is whether the Giants are high enough on the draft board to land one of the top two prospects and what they would have to give up to ensure their choice.
In a new two-round post-combine mock draft by ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid, he offers a potential solution to achieve that while meeting the Giants' and Tennessee Titans' needs within the top three selections.
At the top of his projections, Reid has New York sending over their No. 3 pick, No. 34 slot in the second round, and a third-round choice in the 2026 draft in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick.
The Giants used that exchange to secure Miami quarterback Cam Ward, while the Titans stayed in their range to acquire Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.
“A team hasn't traded up from No. 3 to No. 1 since 1975, when the Falcons moved up to select quarterback Steve Bartkowski,” Reid said. “Several sources at the combine told me the Giants are exploring multiple options at quarterback, but the Giants can't exit this draft without their quarterback of the future.”
He added, “Ward is the top quarterback of this class. His combination of physical ability, improvisational skills, and poise in big moments makes him an ideal choice for coach Brian Daboll. His 88.7 QBR was second in the FBS, and his 29 completions of 20-plus air yards tied for fifth.”
The exact cost of moving up to the top of the draft board has been one of the highly debated topics ever since Tennessee was reported to be open to moving down out of the spot, so long as it didn’t drop too far from being able to land a premier non-quarterback prospect.
One side of the aisle has suggested that the Giants could get things done for a pair of late-day two picks, given they hold some leverage over the Titans for staying in the range of picking a guy like Carter, who they’d need for their deteriorating edge rush and seemingly value over the two top quarterbacks.
On the other hand, the prevailing thought is that the Titans understand the pressure facing the Giants to jump over the Cleveland Browns to get their franchise arm, which feels like it is Ward as Shedeur Sanders’ stock drops out of first-round consideration.
That would cause them to put more value on an exchange of the No. 1 pick. One recent evaluation proposed a future second-round and Day 3 selections, which mirrors what Reid has in this mock with the 34th overall pick and the third-rounder in 2026.
Like the Titans, general manager Joe Schoen and the Giants need to avoid giving up too much, as doing so would risk the health and growth of the rest of the roster.
With their chances of landing a proven veteran all but gone if they don’t fall in love with Aaron Rodgers, they would need some of their mid-level choices in this year’s draft to help build around the incoming rookie.
If a suitable trade can’t be achieved, the Giants’ next choice would be to partner with a second-tier option on the free agent market, such as Justin Fields or Jameis Winston, and then go with Travis Hunter, the class’s best prospect, at No. 3 and sit on the quarterback until round two or later.
As Reid points out, that strategy is super flawed, given Ward seems like the only consensus pro-ready quarterback in the group. He has Sanders nearly if not fully, falling into a second-round or deeper value despite the Giants’ perceived liking for the Colorado man.
The Giants’ ultimate choice of action must be decided quickly. The reports state they want to get a deal done before the draft arrives, and they might be as close to a deal as any other team. However, competition could arise from other organizations seeking a quarterback if they find a way to offer Tennessee a better package.
For now, it feels like a game of cat and mouse as the two sides quarrel over what exact compensation will get both teams to where they want to be on the first night of the draft in Green Bay.
The outcome of the free agency period could help the cause if the Giants can fill some holes with experienced talent on both sides, giving them a better idea of what they’d be willing to sacrifice to make the most important role in the locker room happen.
It will either be a by-the-book offseason for Schoen and company or one where he truly takes that swing he promised at his pre-combine presser. The choice will lie in how he addresses his chance to move up the board next month.