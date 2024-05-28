New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: LB Matthew Adams
New York Giants roster hopeful Matthew Adams, a linebacker, was brought to the Giants for his special teams prowess.
A seventh-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, Adams appeared in all 16 games in his first two seasons, earning nine starts on defense and registering 43 of his career 98 tackles in those first two seasons.
While Adams can give a team snaps on defense, he's going to earn the bulk of his paycheck for his special teams play. Adams has recorded 34 career special teams tackles (24 solo) and a forced fumble.
He’s also been fairly durable, the lone exception being the 2020 season in which he landed on injured reserve in September with an ankle injury. While he was activated later that season (in November), he landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
His rough 2020 season was capped when he was ejected from a game against the Tennessee Titans for throwing a punch.
After finishing his contract with the Colts, Adams signed with Chicago, appearing in 10 games with three starts in 2022. He then went on to the Browns, for whom he played last year before signing with the Giants on April 12, 2024.
MATTHEW ADAMS, LB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 230 lbs.
Exp.: 7 Years
School: Houston
How Acquired: FA-24
2023 in Review
Adams appeared in 17 games for the Cleveland Browns with one start and finished as the Browns leader on special teams with 435 plays on special teams.
In a Week 17 game against the Jets, he forced a fumble on a Jets kickoff return, the Browns winning that game. Adams finished as the special teams tackle leader for the Browns, recording 10 tackles (seven solos) and the aforementioned forced fumble
Contract/Cap Info
Adams signed a veteran minimum salary deal on April 12, 2024, making his cap number $1,152,500. He received $800 in guaranteed money and a $167,500 signing bonus. If he doesn’t make the Giants’ 53-man roster, he’ll cost the Giants $967,500 in dead money but save them $185,000 against the cap.
2024 Preview
The Giants are looking to upgrade a special teams unit that vastly underperformed last year. What’s interesting is that they’re trying to add players who have a history of contributing at their original positions.
This is what could give Adams a slight advantage. He’s likely to find himself competing with Carter Coughlin, who was re-signed by the team after it initially looked like they’d be moving on from him, Darrian Beavers, who spent most of last year on the practice squad, and sixth-round draft pick Darius Muasau.
Adams has been productive on special teams and durable, two factors that give him a fighting chance. But he still faces an uphill battle as the Giants might want to go with the younger player over the 29-year-old if the production this summer is even.