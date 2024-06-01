New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: WR Miles Boykin
Michael Ghobrial is in, and Thomas McGaughey is out as the New York Giants' special teams coordinator. With new blood comes new people and higher expectations.
Enter Miles Boykin, a receiver by trade and a potential special teams candidate for this Giants team. The Giants need improvements across the board on their special teams units (tied for 23rd overall in Rick Gosselin's annual special teams rankings), including kick coverage and return blocking.
That is where Boykin will look to make his mark this summer. A 2019 third-round pick by the Ravens might still believe that he has something to offer as a receiver, but he more than likely realizes that his fastest route to a roster spot is through special teams.
There are two areas in which Boykin has shown elite-level skills that are perfect for a special teamer.
The first job is as a gunner on the kickoff and punt teams. One skill that a gunner must possess is the ability to run fast and avoid traffic. Receivers are uniquely qualified to do this.
Boykin has spent their football existence at full speed, weaving through traffic while keeping his eyes on a target. Instead of running routes and tracking the football, Boykin, as a gunner, would not be running down the field while tracking the returner.
The other skill is the ability to suddenly change directions. Receivers do this all the time--it's how they get in and out of their breaks in their routes. Boykin should be more comfortable changing directions to chase the returner when he runs down the field.
The second job is as a blocker in the return game. Boykin's athleticism allows him to run down the field on punt returns with gunners and keep himself between the defender and his returner.
His agility makes it easier to change directions during kickoff returns when the kick coverage team tries to avoid second-level blocks. He can move his feet quickly, get to the defender, and block them.
Boykin has the ability, and it seems he wants to be an elite-level special team member in this league. When you combine all of those skills with his elite-level size and physicality, it makes perfect sense that Boykin could have an advantage over other skill-position players who will be competing for the same job.
Plus, these skills also make him more valuable as a backup X receiver on a squad, which will make it difficult to make the team just a receiver.
MILES BOYKIN, WR
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220 lbs.
Exp: 5
School: Notre Dame
How Acquired: FA-24
2023 in Review
After spending his first three NFL seasons with the Ravens, Boykin signed with the Steelers. He spent his first season becoming more acclimated to his role as a special teamer.
In 2022, he received half of the special teams snaps and did a good job in that role, which earned him a roster spot in 2023, where he continued to expand his special teams responsibilities.
In 2023, the Notre Dame product took his production on special teams to the next level. He accounted for 70 percent of the snaps in the third phase of football. According to Pro Football Focus, he had a 68.6 special teams grade last season.
Over the past two seasons as a special teamer, he has 15 tackles. Although he became a non-factor as a receiver, he significantly increased his worth around the league as a special teamer.
Contract/Cap Info
Miles Boykin signed a one-year, $1.152 million contract that includes a guaranteed $117,500 signing bonus. He also has a $20,000 roster bonus and a $30,000 workout bonus.
2024 Preview
Receivers who commit to the cause become extremely good special teamers, and it has been a while since the Giants have had an elite-level special teamer who played receiver.
Expect Boykin to have a Russell Sheppard-like effect on the special teams. He can play multiple positions on the punt and kickoff teams. If he makes the team, he will be among the top 10 in special teams tackles this season on the Giants. He should also be a reliable punt and kick return unit blocker.