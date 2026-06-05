Can Odell Beckham Jr Carve Out a Roster Spot on the Giants?

After a spring full of flirting, the New York Giants finally pulled the trigger and signed Odell Beckham Jr. as a free agent.

While this reunion is a great nostalgic move, nobody should believe that the Giants are getting the same Odell Beckham they traded away years ago.

What they could be receiving is an older, wiser, savvy veteran who can help some of the young talent become more productive receivers, while also providing high-level production as a secondary receiving option.

Beckham will turn 34 during the season, and while time is not on his side, hopefully he can regain his health and take advantage of his natural abilities as a receiver.

He may not be the elite separator that he used to be, but he is still a great route runner. He also understands how to manipulate zone coverage, and he has one of the best catch radii in football.

Then there's the swagger factor. His name still carries tons of weight, and his aura will likely enter any stadium before he does.

ODELL BECKHAM JR, WR

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 200 lbs.

Exp.: 11 Years

School: LSU

How Acquired: FA-'26

2025 in Review

Just as in 2022, Beckham missed the entire 2025 season while dealing with injuries and preparing his body for one more push in the league.

During the 2023 season, Beckham signed with the Baltimore Ravens and put together a quality season as a complementary piece to a young, rising star, Zay Flowers. He finished with 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

He also showed an ability to get defensive backs off guard with his route running and still flashed an amazing ability to track and haul in passes that average receivers would let hit the ground.

In 2024, he joined the Miami Dolphins in hopes of being the third piece of their receiving core alongside Tyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle. Unfortunately, injuries never allowed him to find his footing with Miami.

He played in only a few games and made a minimal contribution to the team before he shut it down for the season due to an injury. Many thought that would be the end of Beckham's NFL career.

Contract/Cap Info

According to Spotrac, Beckham signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract to return to New York.

This type of contract indicates that it is not a lock for Beckham to make this team. If he wants to collect any monetary gain from the contract, he will need to make the 53-man roster.

There is no signing bonus associated with the contract, and he will carry a $1.075 million cap hit.

That's a stark difference from the one-year $15 million deal he signed with Baltimore in 2023, and still a far cry from the one-year, $3,000,000 deal he signed with Miami the following year.

2026 Preview

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches the ball during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There are 14 receivers currently on the Giants roster. The day Beckham was signed, the Giants also signed veterans Braxton Berrios (who spent 2025 in Houston) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (who spent two different stints with the Kansas City Chiefs).

Both receivers have been more active in the NFL and are younger than Beckham. Before the draft, the team signed Calvin Austin III and Darnell Mooney as free agents. Both had extremely active roles for the Steelers and Falcons in 2025.

The team traded up during the 2026 NFL Draft to sign wide receiver Malachi Fields, a Notre Dame product, to be their big-body X receiver.

He joins other big-body receivers like Isaiah Hodgins, a fan favorite who worked his way up and has had a few different stints with the organization, and Fields’ fellow Notre Dame receiver alum Beau Collins, who was an undrafted free agent in 2025.

That’s before you mention Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton, the two main stalwarts on this team. It also doesn’t include the receiving impact that the tight ends and running backs will have on this team.

The bottom line is that there are a lot of receiving options, and Beckham is the oldest of all of them by far. If he can avoid injury, he is still one of the most talented guys on the field, but that is a big "if" given his age and injury history.

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