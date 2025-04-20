New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Tyler Booker, Alabama
Tyler Booker's pass protection game is a little more advanced right now than his run blocking, but he's not that far off from putting it all together.
Tyler Booker, IOL
- Height: 6’4 ½”
- Weight: 321 lbs
- Class: Junior
- School: Alabama
- Hand size: 11”
- Arm length: 34 ½”
- Wingspan: 84 ¼”
- 40-yard-dash: 5.38s
- 10-yard-split: 1.96s
- Vertical Jump: 27”
- Broad Jump: 7’10”
- 20-yard-Shuttle: 4.84
- Bench Press: 21 reps
A former four-star recruit out of the highly regarded IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, although he is from New Haven, Connecticut.
He was the seventh player from his state and the eighth offensive tackle during the 2022 recruiting cycle.
He was also the 60th-ranked player nationally that year. Booker was incredibly effective across his three seasons for the Crimson Tide. He played 2,007 offensive snaps, with 1,763 of them at left guard with 167 freshman snaps at right guard. Booker also played 77 snaps at left tackle in 2024 (he started the USF game in Week 3).
Booker committed seven penalties in 2024, but only had three in his previous season. He only allowed 30 pressures and two sacks through 1,035 pass blocking snaps.
He allowed just ten pressures and seven hurries in 2024 with zero sacks. Booker was named a team captain in 2204 and was a First-Team All-American. He was also First-Team All-SEC in 2024 and 2023.
Strengths
- Excellent frame with wide base and large chest
- Very good length and elite hand size
- Very firm and balanced stance
- Good short-area-movement skills
- Excellent footwork off the line of scrimmage – few false steps
- Elite play strength and anchor at the point of attack – rarely ever moved backward
- Excellent run blocker with precise framing skills
- Excellent DUO/COMBO ability – downhill run blocking ability!
- Elite down blocker with incredible force into contact
- Effective pin with sufficient pulling ability for power/gap
- Very good inside zone steps and reach ability
- Quickly fits his hands inside with vice grips
- Moves his feet with contact – sustains the frame!
- Reestablishes leverage well at the point of attack
- High processor to remove backside threats
- Good location skills in space despite sub-optimal athletic testing
- Does a solid job kicking into space to lead block
- Excellent pass protection skills – mirrors well with solid foot quickness
- Immovable in pass protection
- Incredible finishing ability with excellent upper body strength
- Keeps feet churning through contact
- Elite toughness and competitive drive
- Had one of the best lines of any draft prospect – “I make guys not love football anymore”
- Was a team captain
- Is only 21 years old
Weaknesses
- Very poor RAS score: 3.68
- Tested incredibly poorly at the combine
- Sub-par athletic ability
- Had seven penalties in 2024 with three false starts
Summary
Tyler Booker is a technically sound mauler with a finishing mentality that would intrigue Mortal Kombat.
He’s a plus run blocker and pass protector who is reliable, sturdy, strong, and smart. Booker washes the line of scrimmage as a down blocker and has enough balance and control to pull effectively, despite less-than-ideal athletic ability.
Violent 11-inch hands, long 34 ½” arms, and exceptional strength through his body allow him to dictate reps, as well as his impressive mirroring skills.
Booker is a high floor player who lacks high-end athletic traits, which was on full display in Indianapolis at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Still, few players have the footwork/framing, upper-body strength/hip-torque, patience/timing, and heavy hands that Booker possesses.
There is so much to appreciate about Booker’s potential and his skill set. He should be a starter from day one. The Giants would be lucky to land Booker at Pick 34, and he would be a tone-setting fixture on their offensive line for years.
GRADE: 6.68