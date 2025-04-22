New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: LB Nick Martin, Oklahoma State
Nick Martin was one of six FBS players with 140 tackles or more in 2023.
Nick Martin,LB
- Height: 5’11 ½”
- Weight: 221 lbs
- Class: RS-Junior
- School: Oklahoma St.
- Hand Size: 9 ¼”
- Arm Length: 31 ¾”
- 40-Yard-Dash: 4.53s
- 10-Yard-Split: 1.54s
- Vertical Jump: 38”
- Broad Jump: 10’3”
- Bench Press: 26 reps
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Texarkana, Texas, where he attended Pleasant Grove High School and was the 48th graded player and the 24th athlete during the 2021 recruiting cycle.
Martin recorded over 100 solo tackles in 2023 – his last fully healthy season. He missed 12.6% of his tackles that year and finished his college career with a 13.2% missed tackle rate.
He recorded 66 STOPs in 2023 and earned a First-Team All-Big-12 honor as an undersized linebacker with excellent short-area burst.
Martin also had 397 special teams snaps through his college career, with 292 of them coming in 2022; he recorded 11 tackles on special teams that season. Nick Martin was in attendance at the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Muscular frame with excellent sideline-to-sideline range
- Very good overall athlete – explosive and violent mover
- Good acceleration and speed – twitchy mover
- Closes width like a python pouncing on prey
- Very quick trigger with immediate movement skills in the short-area
- Heat-seeking missile type of mover
- Quick to move laterally and avoid incoming contact
- Solid ability to change direction
- Extreme violence into contact – packs a massive hit
- Hit stick caliber shots
- Very good overall in run support – excellent eyes and processing to diagnose
- Great on the backside in pursuit – routinely undercuts stretch zone from backside
- Impressive and effective as a blitzer – attacks A-Gap aggressively
- Elite competitor – plays with urgency
- Tackling machine in 2023
- Two-time team captain
- Ollie Gordon II stated that Martine is “the most caring guy ever”
- Elite special teams contributor in his early college years
Weaknesses
- Short and undersized with sub-optimal length
- High IQ player but would run himself out of fit too frequently
- Wild as a tackler and misses too frequently – 15.5% missed tackle rate in 2024
- Failed to shed once OL fit hands inside at second level
- Wasn’t dynamic in coverage
- Upside on passing downs is as a blitzer
- Missed most of 2024 with knee injury
Summary
Nick Martin is an undersized, violent mover with bad intentions, who thrived in Bryan Nardo’s 3-3-5 system; he was one of six FBS players with 140 tackles or more in 2023, but a 2024 knee injury relegated him to just five appearances.
Martin has excellent overall explosiveness (straight line and linearly), but he lacks the fluidity to operate well in space when he is not coming forward. His size would suggest a move to safety, but he lacks the fluidity for that role, although he does possess sideline-to-sideline range.
Martin is an asset as a blitzer and a quality run defender, although stacking &n shedding NFL OL may be difficult, due to his measurables. He’ll be a key special teams’ player with sub-package upside, and his overall explosiveness may earn him more snaps in an expanded role.
GRADE: 5.96
