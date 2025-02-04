Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo: Former Giants HC Tom Coughlin a Hall of Fame HC
While all of New York Giants nation waits for the official announcement regarding whether quarterback Eli Manning was voted to the Hall of Fame, Manning’s head coach for much of his career with the Giants, Tom Coughlin, who, despite being a Hall of Fame candidate, didn’t make the finalists this year, is someone who deserves to one day be immortalized in Canton.
Steve Spagnulo, who served as Coughlin’s defensive coordinator from 2007 to 2008 and again in 2015, agrees.
Spagnuolo, currently the Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator, said he sees many similarities between Coughlin and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
The latter is looking to make NFL history by winning his third consecutive Super Bowl championship.
“Very similar in a lot of ways,” Spagnuolo told Pro Football Network’s David Bearman during Sper Bowl LIX Opening Night on Monday in New Orleans.
“Different personalities, but to the core, the way they see football was fundamental for us. And they're both passionate about the game of football. Just different personalities. Tom wears his emotions on his sleeve, and Andy's a little bit more reserved. But both, in my opinion, are Hall of Fame coaches.”
Coughlin and the Giants won two Super Bowls, one with Spagnuolo on staff (2007, Super Bowl XLII) and the other in 2011 (Super Bowl XLVI).
Spagnuolo, who came to the Giants after serving as the linebackers coach on Reid’s staff in Philadephia, the team the Chiefs will try to knock off this weekend.
Spagnuolo left the Giants after the 2008 season to become the head coach of the then-St. Louis Rams, where he was from 2009 to 2011.
He also was the Giants’ interim head coach in 2017 after the team fired head coach Ben McAdoo during the season and had interviewed for the position that ultimately went to Pat Shurmur.
Despite his experiences as a head coach, Spagnulolo, who reportedly drew interest for the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching position that ultimately went to Pete Carroll, hasn’t given up on having another chance to be a head coach.
“Listen, if the opportunity was the right one, I'd love to do it again," he said. "But I'm blessed to have the job I have.”