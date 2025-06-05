Deion Sanders Claps Back at Reports Regarding Shedeur's "Unprofessionalism"
NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is no stranger to publicity and criticism, but when it comes to his son Shedeur, he’s not going to let what he claims is a false narrative write the story.
The elder Sanders is pushing back on the narrative that Shedeur, drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns, was unprofessional in his pre-draft process. It was reported that several meetings with team executives and coaches did not go well, including one with the New York Giants and head coach Brian Daboll.
Speaking with former NFL defender Asante Samuel on the Say What Needs to Be Said podcast, Coach Prime was quite insistent and, at times, adamant about media reports that claimed the former Colorado quarterback was “disinterested” during the interviews with the teams.
“They’re lying,” Sanders told Samuel, referring to the reports that called Shedeur's professionalism into question. “Anybody that knows my son knows he’s a professional. Like he’s gonna go into a meeting with headphones on? Come on, man.”
Coach Prime has never shied away from defending his players, especially when it comes to his two sons, Shilo and Shedeur. Shedeur, who starred at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado, was once considered a clear consensus first-round pick in early mock drafts.
However, after a series of strange pre-draft reports that questioned everything from the validity of his numbers at Colorado to his off-field personality, Sanders slid from a top-ten pick to completely out of the first round entirely, finally landing with the Browns, who had taken Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel in the third round.
The dramatic fall not only surprised many in the football world but also cost Sanders millions of dollars in potential rookie contract value and a guaranteed contract based on his draft selection.
Critics of Sanders have pointed to his playing under his father, operating in a media-heavy environment, and promoting himself through NIL deals as potential reasons some front offices may have viewed him with caution.
However, those closest to the quarterback countered that perception doesn’t match the reality of his personality and that Shedeur is not the same flamboyant and outspoken individual his father was during his playing days.
The Giants, for their part, have not commented on Sanders' interview with coach Daboll, as the Giants head coach has a lot more things to worry about following a disappointing season.
Still, the story took off quickly on social media, with fans weighing in on whether Shedeur’s draft slide was due to personality concerns, poor interviews, or something else.
Sanders is currently one of five quarterbacks on the Browns roster, joining DeShaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Gabriel.
According to Coach Prime, the league hasn't seen what his son can do. He’s betting that this whole ordeal will serve as extra motivation, and his son will rise above and prove himself.
