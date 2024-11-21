Drew Lock Opens Up About Being Passed Over for Giants' Starting Job
In the NFL, coaches always talk about the “next man up” when a starter is unable to play for whatever reason.
While that might work for injuries, it apparently didn’t work for performance issues, as New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock learned this week.
Lock, who signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Giants this offseason to be the No. 2 quarterback, learned on Monday that with the Giants benching starter Daniel Jones for the rest of the season, it would be second-year man Tommy DeVito, the team’s emergency quarterback all season, who would get the call starting Sunday when the Giants host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“Definitely disappointed,” Lock said of the turn of events.
That was clear as day as Lock tried to come to terms with the decision and even find the silver lining in how events turned out.
For instance, he spoke about being happy for DeVito, next to whom he has a locker and with whom he’s become close friends, to have this opportunity to play. But Lock also couldn’t help but wonder aloud, “Why not me?”
Was it his missing time in the summer with a hip injury?
“Practice is practice, but you want to see a little game time,” Lock admitted. “You want to see a little film from real games and have those couple drives. Not being able to get out there and show these guys in a real game setting what I can do. Sure, I guess that can weigh in.”
Was he simply misled?
“No,” Lock said . “Obviously, the situation can be looked at as that. Maybe I don't want to think that or feel that.”
Whatever it was, Lock, who has always taken pride in being a professional, said that won’t change now and that he will do everything he can to help not just DeVito but the team.
“My disappointment will not show one bit, around anyone in this facility or after that meeting upstairs,” he said. “Obviously, I expressed this with (Schoen and Daboll).
“I'll handle this like a pro. I'll be professional. That's something I'd pride myself in. I'm not going to be a guy that tears apart the locker room. I've got to build it up. I know winning and playing well on Sunday in the quarterback position is good for this team and I'm going to try to help (DeVito) do everything we can.”