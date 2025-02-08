Eagles FA Acqusition of ex-Giants RB Saquon Barkley Ranked Among Top 10 of All-time
When the ridicule of the New York Giants for letting Saquon Barkley leave to in-division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, couldn't get any worse, Pro Football Network ranked Saquon Barkley in their top 10 on their list of the best free agent signings since 1993.
Barkley came in at No. 6 on the list, behind Drew Brees (Saints, 2006), Kurt Warner (St. Louis Rams, 1997; Arizona Cardinals, 2004), Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2020), Peyton Manning (Denver Broncos, 2012), and Reggie White (Green Bay Packers, 1993).
He was slotted just ahead of Deion Sanders, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 1994 and the Dallas Cowboys in 1995.
After signing in free agency, the list emphasized an individual's production and their team's success. All the players ahead of Barkley helped their teams win the Super Bowl. Barkley will look to follow suit on Sunday.
The Giants' free agency process was highlighted last offseason in HBO's Hard Knocks. General manager Joe Schoen told Barkley he would allow him to enter free agency and try to match his best offer. The Giants were unwilling to spend over $12 million despite Barkley wanting to be in New York for life.
The Eagles and Barkley ultimately agreed to a three-year, $37.75 million contract with $26 million guaranteed, causing owner John Mara to "lose sleep." The Giants reportedly presented Barkley with a contract that was $1 million less than his current deal when they tried to extend him during the 2023 offseason.
After Saquon's departure, Schoen opted to sign tackle Jermaine Elumenor and guard Jon Runyon to multi-year deals. He also traded for Brian Burns, then extended his contract.
In his first season in Philadelphia, Barkley set the Eagles' single-season record for rushing yards (2,005) and scrimmage yards (2,283). He became just the ninth player all-time to rush for over 2,000 yards. His 2,005 yards led the league, and he added 13 rushing touchdowns, 278 receiving yards, and two touchdowns on 33 receptions this season.
Barkley continued to perform well in the postseason. In three games, the 27-year-old rushed for 442 yards and five touchdowns, helping lead Philadelphia to the Super Bowl.
Barkley's 2,447 rushing yards were just 30 yards shy of breaking the record for the most in a single season, held by Terrell Davis in 1998 (2,476), entering Super Bowl 59.
In six seasons in New York, Barkley never replicated the success he has had this season, but that is mainly due to the poor offensive line play and injuries during his stint.
Barkley finished with a 25-48-1 record with the Giants and had just one winning season (2022) and playoff appearance during his time with the team. He ranks fourth in franchise rushing yards (5,211) and sixth in rushing touchdowns (35).
