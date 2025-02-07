Giants Country

Giants Social Media Reacts to Eli Manning Hall of Fame Snub

Eli Manning was not elected to the 2024 Hall of Fame class and Giants fans are not happy with the decision.

Evan Orris

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) waves to the fans as he exits the field at MetLife Stadium for possibly the last time in his career. The Eagles defeat the Giants, 34-17, on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Phi
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) waves to the fans as he exits the field at MetLife Stadium for possibly the last time in his career. The Eagles defeat the Giants, 34-17, on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Phi / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is not apart of the 2024 Hall of Fame class and Giants fans are not pleased with the decision.

The announcement was made Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony. When Manning's name was not announced as part of the four-member class, stunned fans took to social media to express their displeasure.

It's bad enough that Manning didn't make it in as a first-year eligible, but it was also later revealed that he didn't even make the cut to the final seven, which, had he done so, would have made him an automatic finalist next year.

Still, there is hope for the franchise's passing records holder, as some think he'll eventually get in.

That doesn't mean, though, that there isn't some confusion as to why Manning's credentials weren't good enough, such as his two Super Bowl wins and statistical accolades.

Manning not only has more Super Bowl wins and MVPs than the entire 2025 Hall of Fame class...

...but he also more than half of the teams in the NFL.

Manning is also a huge part of NFL history, as he led the Giants on two memorable Super Bowl runs.

However, not everyone thought Manning deserved to be in this year's class given some of his other career stats.

The snub of Manning's HOF candidacy marks another letdown for Giatns fans this season following a franchise worse 3-14 record.

And if you think it can't get any worse, well, it could if what this fan predicted happens.

More New York Giants Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Evan Orris
EVAN ORRIS

Evan Orris is a 2022 graduate of Indiana University. In college, he covered the Indiana Hoosiers football and men’s basketball teams for the Daily Hoosier and Hoosier Huddle. Evan also wrote for FanSided, the New York Post, and NBA.com. During his time with the Post, he covered the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

Home/Big Blue+