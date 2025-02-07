Giants Social Media Reacts to Eli Manning Hall of Fame Snub
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is not apart of the 2024 Hall of Fame class and Giants fans are not pleased with the decision.
The announcement was made Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony. When Manning's name was not announced as part of the four-member class, stunned fans took to social media to express their displeasure.
It's bad enough that Manning didn't make it in as a first-year eligible, but it was also later revealed that he didn't even make the cut to the final seven, which, had he done so, would have made him an automatic finalist next year.
Still, there is hope for the franchise's passing records holder, as some think he'll eventually get in.
That doesn't mean, though, that there isn't some confusion as to why Manning's credentials weren't good enough, such as his two Super Bowl wins and statistical accolades.
Manning not only has more Super Bowl wins and MVPs than the entire 2025 Hall of Fame class...
...but he also more than half of the teams in the NFL.
Manning is also a huge part of NFL history, as he led the Giants on two memorable Super Bowl runs.
However, not everyone thought Manning deserved to be in this year's class given some of his other career stats.
The snub of Manning's HOF candidacy marks another letdown for Giatns fans this season following a franchise worse 3-14 record.
And if you think it can't get any worse, well, it could if what this fan predicted happens.