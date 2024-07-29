Former Giant Recalls Shock Over Infamous Back-To-Back QB Sneak Calls
The 2021 season was one that every New York Giants fan proably wants to forget.
Despite their 6-10 finish in 2020, the Giants were optimistic that Joe Judge's leadership would improve the 2021 season.
Such was not the case, as things completely fell apart for Judge, who was in his second season as the team’s head coach. The Giants won just four games that year, and the season ended on a weird note, starting with a lengthy rambling of Judge, who seemed to be pleading his case to Giants ownership via a public channel about why he should be retained for a third season.
But the weirdest occurrence of all was a decision Judge made that angered and stunned quite a number of people, who viewed it as his lack of faith in his roster to get a first down.
Of course, we're referring to Judge calling two straight quarterback sneaks before halftime against the Washington Commanders in Week 18 despite being backed up near his own end zone.
That decision floored a number of people, who saw it as the Giants running up the white flag of defeat. And it might very well have been the final nail in Judge’s coffin, as he was fired after the season ended.
“I thought I was concussed when I heard this play call in the huddle,” former Giants receiver Alex Bachman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I came off on the sideline looking around. I thought for sure I was trippin.”
He wasn’t and the Giants drew heavy criticism for making a mockery out of the game. Although Judge tried to justify the decision, his words fell on deaf ears as cries for the Giants to dismiss him grew.
Bachman, meanwhile, stayed around the next season when Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen were brought in to replace Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman. Bachman broke out in the preseason with an 11-catch, 122-yard performance that included two touchdowns against the Bengals, but he didn't make the 53-man roster in the end.
Bachman is currently on the Las Vegas Raiders roster.