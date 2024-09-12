Former Giants Draft Bust Kadarius Toney Joins Browns Practice Squad
Former New York Giants first-round draft choice Kadarius Toney is back in the National Football League after signing with the Cleveland Browns practice squad this week.
Toney was the 20th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, a pick that the Giants traded down from No. 11 to select. However, he never really took to the New York area or being part of the Giants and was traded by general manager Joe Schoen to the Chiefs for a 2023 third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.
The Browns are getting a Super Bowl hero in Toney. In Super Bowl LVII, he returned a punt deep into Philadelphia territory, which led to a touchdown. But the following year, when the Chiefs returned for Super Bowl LVIII, Toney was inactive.
In 2022, he caught 14 balls for 171 yards and two touchdowns. In 2023, he had 27 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown in 13 games.
The Chiefs had high hopes he would become their number one receiver in 2023. However, he missed all of training camp with a torn meniscus. He returned for the start of the regular season but never progressed into being the top threat the Chiefs wanted him to be. On two separate occasions, Toney missed two balls he touched which turned into tipped interceptions.
Toney also appeared to score the winning touchdown late in a Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills, however the play was nullified when Toney was flagged for being offside. The Chiefs ended up losing the game. He went from hero to goat in a matter of seconds.
Despite Toney's rocky tenure in Kansas City, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said he would make the trade with the Giants all over again.
Toney’s decision to join Cleveland, who host the Giants in Week 3, did not have a financial factor since his salary is guaranteed for this season. Starting on the practice squad will allow him to regain his legs and work out for a period of time without taking up a roster spot.
He also had an opportunity to join the Seattle Seahawks. He had other visits lined up, but went ahead and signed with the Browns who are in need of a third receiver.
Whether he will be elevated to the active roster for this Sunday's game has not been determined.
In Cleveland, Toney joins a wide receiver room that includes Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore as its top options.