Former Giants RB Saquon Barkley’s Father Arrested During New York Traffic Stop
Alibay Barkley, the father of former Giants running back Saquon Barkley, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of carrying a firearm during a traffic stop in the Bronx, New York.
6abc Action News in Philadelphia reported that 55-year-old Barley, whose son spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Giants before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles this off-season in free agency, was driving a Corvette when he was stopped at the corner of East 140th Street and Third Avenue.
The New York Post reported the stop was made because the Corvette that Barkley was driving had covered license plates.
When police went to speak with Barkley, they found the pink gun to be loaded. A further investigation also revealed that the Corvette Barkley was driving was unregistered.
He told police that the gun belonged to his wife and that they kept it for safety, given their son’s high-profile status and frequent visits to the Bronx, where they still have family and friends. Barkley explained that his son purchased the car.
According to WABC-TV in New York who cited the police report on the arrest, the elder Barkley doesn’t possess a license to carry a firearm in New York.
Alibay Barkley, who resides in Pennsylvania, posted the $5,000 bail. He has a June 11 court date in which he'll face charges of criminal possession of a weapon and possession of ammunition, among others.