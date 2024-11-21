Former NFL Executive Blasts Giants For Overspending on Quarterbacks
A former NFL executive turned NFL analyst has criticized the New York Giants management for overpaying quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Drew Lock while letting franchise running back Saquon Barkley sign with the rival Philadelphia Eagles.
"I don't care what [Giants general manager] Joe Schoen says. You know everything in the NFL is about business, and they can't expose $25 million out there for next year," Mike Lombardi said on his podcast, The Lombardi Line. "The stupid decision was giving (Jones) this contract."
Lombardi, who has made a media career out of bashing everything the Giants seem to do, said he took to the airwaves to voice his concern over the contract Jones signed which contained guaranteed money through this season, plus an injury guarantee for next season.
"I screamed they should never do this two years ago, but they never listened to me," Lombardi said, tongue in cheek.
He also said the move to Tommy DeVito, and not Drew Lock, is interesting from a salary standpoint.
"The move to Tommy DeVito is going to be interesting," Lombardi said. "Two things. One, who is going to be the backup quarterback? Is it going to be Drew Lock? Are they going to deactivate Daniel Jones, because you don't want to put him in as the No. 2 and get him hurt?"
(Giants head coach Brian Daboll has already announced that DeVito is the starter and Lock is the backup.)
"The second point you have to make is you said you had no money for Saquon Barkley, who then went to your rival. He went down the street and you've got to watch him have an MVP-type season."
Lombardi is one who believes the $5 million that went to Lock should have gone to Barkley.
"You take the $5 million to give it to Saquon Barkley, maybe that's the right thing to do, but that is why they are a complete mess."
What Lombardi continues to fail to grasp is that the Giants tried on three occasions to sign Barkley to a long-term contract, the intention being to have the franchise tag for Jones.
But when Barkley balked at the Giants offers and time ran out on getting him signed before the franchise tag window closed, the Giants were left with no choice but to flip the plan, especially since they were drafting so low in 2023 after reaching the playoffs for the first time the year prior.
Lombardi’s job is to offer his expert take, but again, when it comes to the Giants, for some reason, he rarely has anything positive to say about the team, and that held true in the clip from his podcast.
"They have no ability to see the future. They keep mis-evaluating their own players, and it started with Daniel Jones," Lombardi said.
"There's no fooling themselves into thinking they did the wrong thing," Lombardi said. "I am completely right. I have been. They cannot evaluate their own team."