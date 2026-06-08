Why TE Theo Johnson is Still set for a 2026 Breakout Despite a Crowded Depth Chart

After the signing of tight end Isaiah Likely in free agency this offseason, New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson appeared to hav been demoted to more of a second option role at the position under John Harbaugh.

But a closer look reveals that Johnson's stock is still trending up during veteran minicamp. The third-year tight end has reportedly been heavily involved in the passing attack during the OTAs, becoming one of Jaxson Dart's top targets so far.

While Johnson may not be listed in the first line of the depth chart, the 25-year-old should be an important piece for Big Blue in 2026.

Increased 12 Personnel Gives Could Give Johnson More Opportunities

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh talks with media after organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The NFL as a whole is shifting toward more 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TEs). On average, teams used 12 personnel on 22.34% of snaps in 2025, a significantly higher rate than the 17.36% mark set in 2022.

Matt Nagy's Kansas City Chiefs offenses have followed that trend in recent years, leading the league in 12 personnel usage in 2024 and finishing just outside of the top ten in 2025.

As a result of this shift, dual-threat tight ends like Johnson are becoming crucial members of modern offenses. At 264 pounds, Johnson is a force as a run blocker. He lined up as an in-line tight end on about half of his offensive snaps last season, and that rate could increase under Nagy.

Isaiah Likely Not a Deterrent

Tight end Isaiah Likely projects as the Giants TE1. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

While Likely is the team's presumed starting tight end, his presence won't have much of an effect on Johnson's playing time.

He may be listed as a tight end, but the former Baltimore Ravens player functions as more of a slot receiver. In fact, he lined up as a receiver on over 70% of his snaps in 2025. His proficiency as a receiver led the Ravens to utilize 12 personnel at the league's third-highest rate last season.

The skill sets of the two Giants tight ends mesh to form a more well-rounded group than the team has had in recent years. The addition of Likely may limit Johnson's utilization as a receiver, but the third-year tight end should still see plenty of the field.

He'll need to continue to prove his versatility as a blocker and pass catcher throughout the offseason to further solidify his standing on the team. If this coaching staff can trust Johnson to perform multiple roles in their offense, he could take a major step forward in 2026.

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