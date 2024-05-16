Giants 2024 Regular Season Schedule Announced
The New York Giants will kick off their 100th NFL season on Sunday, September 8, at home against the Minnesota Vikings.
The game, set for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, pits the Giants against their 2022 Wild Card opponent, a team NewYork defeated 31-24 to record their first postseason win since the 2011 postseason run to the Super Bowl.
The rest of the Giants' schedule features a brutal stretch starting in Week 4, when the Giants have to come off a short week to host the Dallas Cowboys at home on Thursday Night Football (the first of two Thursday games for the Giants this season, both against Dallas, by the way).
Following the Thursday night game, the Giants will visit Seattle on the West Coast, return home for a Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, host the Eagles on a short work week, head to Pittsburgh for a game against the Steelers in Week 8 to be played on Monday night, host the Commanders on a short work week and then have to make the trans-Atlantic trip across the pond to Munich where they will meet the Panthers in Germany.
After a Week 11 bye, the Giants have a home game against the Bucs before embarking on yet another short work week, this one to Dallas for a game on Thanksgiving Day. That's a brutal stretch of games for the Giants to navigate through.
Here is the full schedule. All times shown are Eastern.
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
Network
1
Sept. 8
Minnesota
1:00 PM
FOX
2
Sept. 15
at Washington
1:00 PM
FOX
3
Sept. 22
at Cleveland
1:00 PM
FOX
4
Sept. 26 (TNF)
Dallas
8:15 PM
Prime Video
5
Oct. 6
at Seattle
4:25 PM
CBS
6
Oct. 13 (SNF)
Cincinnati
8:20 PM
NBC
7
Oct. 20
Philadelphia
1:00 PM
FOX
8
Oct. 28 (MNF)
at Pittsburgh
8:15 p.m.
ESPN
9
11/3
Washington
1:00 PM
FOX
10
11/10
@ Carolina (Munich)
9:30 AM
NFL Network
11
11/17
Bye
-
-
12
11/24
Tampa Bay
1:00 PM
CBS
13
11/28 (Thurs)
at Dallas (Thanksgiving)
4:30 PM
FOX
14
12/8
New Orleans
1:00 PM
FOX
15
12/15
Baltimore
1:00 PM
CBS
16
12/22
at Atlanta
1:00 PM
FOX
17
12/28/29
Indianapolis
TBD
TBD
18
TBD
at Philadelphia
TBD
TBD
During the season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10 and at the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11-17. The NFL may also use it at its discretion for Monday Night Football in Weeks 12-17 and for Thursday Night Football up to twice between Weeks 13-17.
Last season, the Giants tied with the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys for the third-toughest strength of schedule (0.549). But this year, they're not catching any breaks despite their third-place finish in the NFC East and their sixth overall place in the draft.
The Giants own the sixth-toughest schedule, with their 2024 opponents holding a combined .516 winning percentage (149-140). That slate includes 12 games against teams with a .500 or better win percentage and eight games against 2023 postseason teams.
The Giants' strength of schedule leads their division opponents. Dallas' strength of schedule is 12th (.505); the Commanders are 16th (.502), and the Eagles are 21st (.491).
Preseason Opponents Set
The Giants three preseason games will be at home against Detroit, at Houston, and at the Jets.
At the league meetings, Lions head coach Dan Campbell mentioned the possibility of the Giants and Lions having joint practices again this summer, practices which, if they do happen, would likely be in East Rutherford.
It will also be interesting to see if the Giants and Jets, who were supposed to hold joint practices last year only to cancel them since they met in the regular season, schedule a joint practice before their preseason game.