Giants Announce Five Season Captains for 2024
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced that the team voted on five season-long captains ahead of the 2024 campaign: long snapper Casey Kreiter, quarterback Daniel Jones, left tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, and inside linebacker Bobby Okereke.
Jones and Thomas will represent the offense, Okereke and Lawrence the defense, and Kreiter special teams.
This season marks the fifth straight year Jones has been voted a captain. Thomas will serve in the role for a third consecutive year, as will Lawerence. Okereke, voted a captain last year in his first season as a Giant, gets his second straight “C” on his jersey, and Kreiter gets his first.
Thomas and Lawrence are the only two members of the five-man group to have earned All-Pro honors, Thomas doing so in 2022 (second team), and Lawrence, the only Pro Bowler of the group, doing so twice in 2022 and 2023 (both times second team).
Okereke, who last season didn’t miss a single defensive snap, led the Giants in tackles (149) and finished ninth among all NFL defenders last season in that category, en route to having his best season as a pro from a statistical perspective.
Jones, who led the Giants to the postseason in 2022, is looking to rebound from a torn ACL suffered in Week 9 of last season. His rehab has drawn praise from his head coach and his teammates, who have lauded Jones’s work ethic.
The five captains represent half of what the Giants had in each of Daboll’s first two seasons as head coach.
Last year, Daboll explained how he conducts the voting process in determining captains, saying that he has six slots and if a player gets a certain number of votes, that player is named a captain.