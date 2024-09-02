Giants CB Adoree Jackson’s New Jersey Number Revealed
Because he’s a vested veteran, New York Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson could have easily made a strong push to get No. 22, the jersey he wore for his first three seasons with the Giants, back.
Not that going so far would have been necessary. Rookie cornerback Andru Phillips, the current holder of No. 22, offered it back to Jackson, but he declined.
“Dru had asked me if I wanted it back, and I'm like, ‘No, you can keep it.’ I’ve seen him making some plays in it, so I'm like, ‘You got it, you look good in it, so you got it.’”
Instead, Jackson will wear a different number this year, one that wasn’t available to him when he signed with the Giants as a free agent in 2021 but one that has special meaning to him.
That number is 21, the number he wore at Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, Calif., which is now retired. The Juniero team will be honoring Jackson by wearing a No. 21 patch this season.
No. 21 actually has more of a sentimental meaning for Jackson besides it being a part of his earlier days in the game.
“My best friend (Jeremiah Radford), he passed away from cancer, that was his number,” Jackson said, according to Giants.com. “He loved 21. He loved LaDainian Tomlinson.
“When I moved from Illinois to California, I got 21 just off the whim of getting it, and then I had the opportunity to change my number. But when he passed away, I always kept 21.”
Jackson was unsuccessful in getting No. 21 after he graduated high school both at the college and NFL levels.
When he arrived at the Giants, the number was assigned to defensive back Julius Peppers, whom Jackson considers such a good friend that he didn’t even bother to ask him if he’d consider giving it up.
As he begins ramping up for a fourth season with the Giants this week ahead of their Week 1 opener against the Minnesota Vikings, Jackson has the number he wants.
“To get the opportunity to get it now, it’s a surreal moment,” he said.