Giants Center John Michael Schmitz Nominated for 2024 Art Rooney Award
New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz is among 32 players nominated for the eleventh annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Each team nominated one player they felt best exemplifies fair play, as well as respect for the game and his opponents.
“Sportsmanship is at the very core of the game, the foundation of our values that are shared across all levels of the sport,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, in the statement announcing the nominees.
“These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees demonstrate to the world how the game is played with respect and integrity at the highest level of competition."
Schmitz has demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship both on and off the field since starting his NFL career with the Giants last season. He has been active in supporting the Homewood-Flossmoor United Football and Cheer program, which helped him develop his love for the sport.
Earlier this year, Schmitz also shared his thoughts on stepping up when the team needs a leader.
“I think the biggest thing for me, when times are tough, is that you really know who a true leader is,’’ Schmitz said during the offseason. “When you hit adversity, you hit a tough time. All the guys look to someone, and I want to be that for our room and take charge.’’
The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award was created in 2014 to honor the founding owner of the Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Art Rooney Sr.
A panel of retired players, including Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin, and Leonard Wheeler, will select eight players (four from each conference) who will be presented on the Pro Bowl Ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category for players to vote on in December.
Although the panelist determines the finalists, current NFL players will choose the award winner. Each team’s players will submit a consensus vote for the winner (which cannot be one of their current teammates).
The award winner will be announced in New Orleans, Louisiana, in February 2025 and will receive a $25,000 donation to a charity of his choosing.
The Giants have never had a player win the award since its creation.