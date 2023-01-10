Giants Finish with Respectable Ranking in Final MMQB Regular-Season Poll

What an amazing turnaround for the New York Giants in Year 1 of the Daboll-Schoen rebuild.

What a huge turnaround for the New York Giants this season, not just on the field but in the MMQB weekly power ranking poll.

The Giants, who finished No. 32 in the MMQB's NFL power ranking poll last year after posting a dismal 4-13 record, finished 11th in this year's final poll rankings.

Noted Conor Orr, who's been compiling the results for the MMQB team all season,

Speaking of rebuilding teams ahead of schedule … Brian Daboll got his team into the playoffs in his first year in New York after a string of five-straight 10-plus-loss seasons. The team cooled down the stretch after a 7–2 start, but fans can feel much better about a team now moving in the right direction.

The Giants' turnaround has Daboll in firm contention for NFL Coach of the Year honors (and should have general manager Joe Schoen, who had a horrific salary cap situation to work with, in consideration for NFL Executive of the Year). Daboll, who got the Giants to a surprising 6-2 start this year, has kept to a weekly process, win or lose, good times or bad, that has made believers out of the players in the locker room and believers of people around the league.

The future also looks very bright for the Giants, who finished with their first postseason berth in six years. While there may be a challenge of keeping the coaching staff together, and the team needs to re-sign some key free agents such as quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and defensive back Julian Love, the Giants are projected to have $45,831,353 in effective cap space (once the Top 51 rule kicks in at the start of the 2023 league year), which is the third-most cap space in the league as of this writing.

The Giants also stand to gain even more if they move on from receiver Kenny Golladay and extend defensive lineman Leonard Williams to lower his $32+ million cap hit. That, in addition to a projected 11 draft picks in 2023, should give Schoen plenty of space to further enhance the roster for next year.

Join the Giants Country Community