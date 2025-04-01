Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Reveals Timeline For Play Calling Decision
At the end of last year’s disastrous 3-14 season, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said everything was on the table regarding how to pull the franchise out of its doldrums.
That included play calling, which the 49-year-old head coach took over from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka last season, and team co-owner John Mara mentioned in his postseason comments after announcing that Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen were to return for a fourth season.
According to Daboll, who spoke to reporters during the NFC head coaches breakfast at the annual league meetings, he has not yet decided whether to continue calling the plays, return the role to Kafka, or name someone else on the staff for the role.
He added that the decision will not be made until the preseason, which could mean that Daboll is planning to let others on the staff try out for the role while he evaluates who would be best suited for the responsibility.
Under Daboll, who, before taking on the Giants' playcalling duties, last called plays for the Bills from 2018-2021, the Giants' offense finished worse in nearly every major macro statistical category last season, including average yards per game (294.8), rushing yards (104.9), passing yards (189.9 yards/game) and scoring (16.1 points per game).
For comparison purposes, the Giants, who had shaky quarterback play in both 2023 and 2024, finished 29th in average yards per game (280.0), 16th in rushing (110.2 yards/game), 31st in passing (169.8 yards per game), and 30th in scoring (15.6 points per game) in 2023.
