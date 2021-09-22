Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Clarifies Stance Regarding Kenny Golladay's Outburst

Giants head coach Joe Judge offered some insight into his thinking regarding receiver Kenny Golladay's outburst at offensive coordinator Jason Garrett last week and why it's not as big a deal as some have made it to be.

Last year, New York Giants receiver Golden Tate expressed frustration in an outburst captured on Monday Night Football in a losing effort against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Tate approached the camera to make his case.

Tate ended up paying the price as Judge not only demoted him to scout team in practice the next week, the receiver was also deactivated before the team left for a road trip to Washington.

This year, Giants receiver Kenny Golladay had an emotional sideline outburst directed at offensive coordinator Jason Garrett during last week's game at Washington that was caught by the television cameras.

But unlike Tate's outburst, which included him seeking out the camera and some social media activity from his wife that drew further attention to the issue, Golladay's outburst was something Judge chalked up to simply being in the heat of the moment.

"To me, speaking with emotion and fighting are two completely different things," said Judge.

"Look, I’ve got to apologize to certain people on the sidelines," the head coach added. "Sometimes we have support staff out there or people that help us, and I’ve got to tell them on the front end like, ‘Whatever I say today, don’t take it personal.’ In the heat of the moment, things happen, things get going."

Judge added that if there were an issue with Golladay or any player for that matter, it would be handled.

"When there’s something that has to be disciplined, I’ll discipline it. I talk to all the players all the time. We’re very transparent and open with our team. If there was an issue, it would be handled," Judge said.

Judge also emphasized that he has no problems with Golladay.

"I love the way Kenny competes," he said. "The one thing I really love about this guy is he’s got a lot of fire. He’s got a lot of fire, and he wants to go out there, and he wants to be successful.

"The conversation the other day wasn’t anything in terms of an attack on a coach or a player specific to ‘You have to do something,’ but it was just simply put, of, ‘Hey, I can do this. Give me a chance on this type of route,’ or whatever it may be. Those things happen a lot."

