Giants IDL Dexter Lawrence II Named to 2024 PFWA All-NFC Team
New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II has been named to the 2024 Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-NFC Team for the third consecutive season.
Lawrence, whose 2024 season was limited to 12 games thanks to a dislocated elbow suffered in the Giants 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, finished his season with a career-high 9.0 sacks, which at one point led defensive linemen.
Many early season forecasts also believed that Lawrence, had he not been injured, might have been on his way to AP All-Pro honors.
Still, his injury didn’t stop Lawrence, the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft, from earning the respect of his peers and the coaches he played against.
Lawrence was voted to the 2025 Pro Bowl squad, becoming the first Giants defensive player to be voted to the annual postseason league honors for three straight seasons since safety Landon Collins in 2016-18.
Lawrence was also named to the NFLPA All-Pro Team as a first-teamer, also for the third consecutive season, joins former Giants such as running back Saquon Barkley (Eagles), safety Xavier McKinney (PAckers), and punt returner Kalif Raymond (Lions) on the PFWA All-NFC Team.
Lawrence, however, was not named to the PFWA All-NFL Team, losing out to Camron Heyward (Steelers) and Chris Jones (Chiefs) at his position.
In six NFL seasons, Lawrence has 310 tackles (171 solos), 36 tackles for loss, 95 quarterback hits, and 30 sacks in 92 games (85 starts).
In addition to being a three-time Pro Bowl selection, he was voted a second-team AP All-Pro in 2022 and 2023, and finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2023.
In its 61st season in 2024, the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) is the official voice of pro football writers. It promotes and fights for access to NFL personnel to best serve the public. The PFWA is made up of accredited writers who cover the NFL and the 32 teams daily.