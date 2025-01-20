Giants Country

Five College Prospects to Watch for Giants in the CFB Championship Game

Damian Parson looks at some key players to watch in the CFB Championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Damian Parson

Jan 19, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; The College Football Playoff National Championship logo on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Jan 19, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; The College Football Playoff National Championship logo on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The College Football championship game between Notre Dame and Ohio State on Monday night should be exciting, not just for fans of both teams but for NFL teams, who will get another real-time look at the emerging draft talent on both teams.

While not yet confirmed, the New York Giants figure to have at least some sort of representation in attendance at the game as they continue their search for up-and-coming talent aimed at improving a roster that seemingly regressed the last two seasons, culminating in a franchise-worst 3-14 record in 2024.

Here is a look at five draft prospects set to play in that game who could interest the Giants.    

Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

QB Will Howard, Ohio State

Anyone who has followed the Giants for all or part of the last six seasons knows that their attempt to replace quarterback Eli Manning has not panned out.

And it’s rare for an NFL team to roll from one legend to a future one in succession. The Packers did so by going from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers, as did the 49ers from Joe Montana to Steve Young.

But that doesn’t mean you don’t try. And for the Giants, who saw how inconsistent quarterback play held them back, they should be as knee-deep in evaluating quarterbacks this year as last year.

There are no certainties about them getting one of Cam Ward (Miami) or Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) in this year’s class—and we don’t even know how the brass feels about those prospects—so the Giants could be thinking of a Day 2 or Day 3 developmental prospect to play behind a bridge option.

One prospect to consider in tonight’s game is Ohio State's Will Howard, who has played the best quarterback in the college football playoffs. 

Howard offers a big, prototypical frame with more than functional mobility/athleticism and a good arm to make NFL throws. He can live in the middle of the field, a big part of playing quarterback in the NFL. 

He might receive some unwarranted Josh Allen comps. Still, he brings an intriguing and winning skill set to an offense that puts the right weapons around him.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson talks to the media shortly after the team arrived in Dallas for the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 8, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Next. Draft Content. See All Our Draft Content Here. dark

OL Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Donovan Jackson is one of the biggest rising offensive linemen in college football. Jackson switched from left guard to left tackle after his teammate, Josh Simmons, suffered an injury. 

Since the Penn State game, Jackson pitched a near-shutout. He has displayed good foot quickness, lateral agility, and punch timing to be a starting offensive tackle in the league. 

Jackson's upper body strength is impressive, and he can move defenders in the run game. The Giants need a starting and reliable offensive linemen, and Jackson, with yet another strong showing in the championship game, will probably further entrench himself on everyone's radar heading into the National Championship game.

Notre Dame's Howard Cross III
Notre Dame's Howard Cross III runs a drill during practice at the SAC on Dec. 26, 2023, as they prepare for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Oregon State. / Alberto Silva Fernandez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

IDL Howard Cross III, Notre Dame 

If this young man’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the son of one-time Giants tight end Howard Cross, who in his time was one of the better yet underrated blocking tight ends in the game and who was part of two Giants Super Bowl teams (winner of Super Bowl XXV).  

The younger Cross will have the spotlight on him with his teammate Rylie Mills out with an injury. Facing Will Howard and one of the more talented running back duos, who the Buckeyes will field, Cross will be pivotal for Notre Dame's defense to stop the run and collapse Howard’s pocket. 

He is better suited as a 3-technique single-gap penetrator, but Cross needs a consistent impact to help derail the Buckeyes' offense.

Tyleik Williams
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) does a handshake during practice for the Rose Bowl at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. on Dec. 30, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

IDL Tyleik Williams, Ohio State  

Notre Dame's offense relies heavily on the run game, specifically, quarterback-designed runs with Riley Leonard. 

Tyleik Williams is a strong defender on the interior of the Buckeyes' defensive line. His ability to reset the line of scrimmage will be needed to keep Notre Dame's offense in third and long situations. 

Williams flashes quickness as a pass rusher but has not been consistent. If he can impact the game as a three-down defender, it will propel their team closer to victory and a National Championship, plus it would boost his potential draft stock as an addition to the Giants' defensive line room.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (0) celebrates a sack during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LB Cody Simon, Ohio State

NFL teams should covet second-level defenders with speed, coverage skills, and instincts through the draft, and Ohio State’s Cody Simon, who has been on a streak this postseason, offers just that. 

Simon has done it all–playing the run, blitzing through the A-gaps, and dropping off into the shallow/middle of the field areas. He can be a productive and impactful three-down defender in this championship game and the NFL. 

Don’t be surprised if he’s asked to “spy” on Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard as the Buckeyes look to limit the Fighting Irish quarterback's impact on the game.

MORE. They Might Be Giants: 2025 Draft Prospect Scouting Reports. They Might Be Giants: 2025 Draft Prospect Scouting Reports. dark

More Giants Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Damian Parson
DAMIAN PARSON

Damian Parson is a Senior Draft Analyst with The Draft Network and Co-host of Locked On NFL Draft. He has spent time covering the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, and Miami Dolphins. Formerly of SB Nation, FanSided, and AtoZSports.