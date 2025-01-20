Five College Prospects to Watch for Giants in the CFB Championship Game
The College Football championship game between Notre Dame and Ohio State on Monday night should be exciting, not just for fans of both teams but for NFL teams, who will get another real-time look at the emerging draft talent on both teams.
While not yet confirmed, the New York Giants figure to have at least some sort of representation in attendance at the game as they continue their search for up-and-coming talent aimed at improving a roster that seemingly regressed the last two seasons, culminating in a franchise-worst 3-14 record in 2024.
Here is a look at five draft prospects set to play in that game who could interest the Giants.
QB Will Howard, Ohio State
Anyone who has followed the Giants for all or part of the last six seasons knows that their attempt to replace quarterback Eli Manning has not panned out.
And it’s rare for an NFL team to roll from one legend to a future one in succession. The Packers did so by going from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers, as did the 49ers from Joe Montana to Steve Young.
But that doesn’t mean you don’t try. And for the Giants, who saw how inconsistent quarterback play held them back, they should be as knee-deep in evaluating quarterbacks this year as last year.
There are no certainties about them getting one of Cam Ward (Miami) or Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) in this year’s class—and we don’t even know how the brass feels about those prospects—so the Giants could be thinking of a Day 2 or Day 3 developmental prospect to play behind a bridge option.
One prospect to consider in tonight’s game is Ohio State's Will Howard, who has played the best quarterback in the college football playoffs.
Howard offers a big, prototypical frame with more than functional mobility/athleticism and a good arm to make NFL throws. He can live in the middle of the field, a big part of playing quarterback in the NFL.
He might receive some unwarranted Josh Allen comps. Still, he brings an intriguing and winning skill set to an offense that puts the right weapons around him.
OL Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Donovan Jackson is one of the biggest rising offensive linemen in college football. Jackson switched from left guard to left tackle after his teammate, Josh Simmons, suffered an injury.
Since the Penn State game, Jackson pitched a near-shutout. He has displayed good foot quickness, lateral agility, and punch timing to be a starting offensive tackle in the league.
Jackson's upper body strength is impressive, and he can move defenders in the run game. The Giants need a starting and reliable offensive linemen, and Jackson, with yet another strong showing in the championship game, will probably further entrench himself on everyone's radar heading into the National Championship game.
IDL Howard Cross III, Notre Dame
If this young man’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the son of one-time Giants tight end Howard Cross, who in his time was one of the better yet underrated blocking tight ends in the game and who was part of two Giants Super Bowl teams (winner of Super Bowl XXV).
The younger Cross will have the spotlight on him with his teammate Rylie Mills out with an injury. Facing Will Howard and one of the more talented running back duos, who the Buckeyes will field, Cross will be pivotal for Notre Dame's defense to stop the run and collapse Howard’s pocket.
He is better suited as a 3-technique single-gap penetrator, but Cross needs a consistent impact to help derail the Buckeyes' offense.
IDL Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Notre Dame's offense relies heavily on the run game, specifically, quarterback-designed runs with Riley Leonard.
Tyleik Williams is a strong defender on the interior of the Buckeyes' defensive line. His ability to reset the line of scrimmage will be needed to keep Notre Dame's offense in third and long situations.
Williams flashes quickness as a pass rusher but has not been consistent. If he can impact the game as a three-down defender, it will propel their team closer to victory and a National Championship, plus it would boost his potential draft stock as an addition to the Giants' defensive line room.
LB Cody Simon, Ohio State
NFL teams should covet second-level defenders with speed, coverage skills, and instincts through the draft, and Ohio State’s Cody Simon, who has been on a streak this postseason, offers just that.
Simon has done it all–playing the run, blitzing through the A-gaps, and dropping off into the shallow/middle of the field areas. He can be a productive and impactful three-down defender in this championship game and the NFL.
Don’t be surprised if he’s asked to “spy” on Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard as the Buckeyes look to limit the Fighting Irish quarterback's impact on the game.