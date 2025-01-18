New York Giants Mailbag: Pondering the Future Edition
Thanks for the question, Tim. Truth be told, I’m not sure what they would do. The quick and easy thing to do is to restructure the decision-makers, which I guess is the same as saying to promote from within.
But then again, do they really need an assistant general manager? I suspect Schoen hired an assistant and an executive advisor (the since-departed Ryan Cowden) because he was a relatively new general manager.
Who knows? Maybe as he progresses in this role, he scales down the number of people around him. Based on what we saw last year on Hard Knocks, I always thought there were too many cooks in the kitchen. So we’ll have to see if that’s what happened.
What’s good, Kris? The top thing the Giants need to do with the offensive line is add young talent to the cupboard.
Right now, the swing tackle spot is still a question mark, and while they have two starters in Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor, the depth behind them is shaky.
Plus, Eluemunor is entering his contract's final year, so I think they’d want to get a young prospect in here that Carmen Bricillo can get ready.
R.T., I’m not sure we can definitively say the Giants need a kicker. I also don’t think given their other needs, that I would spend a draft pick on a kicker. If Ben Sauts goes undrafted, maybe they give him a look if they think he’s an upgrade over Jude McAtamney, but I would be surprised if the Giants draft a kicker.
Bill, the Giants fired two position coaches, Jerome Henderson and Michael Treier. I’m not sure how that translates to a change in philosophy.
If they fired Shane Bowen, that would make sense regarding a philosophy change, but not for two position coaches. If anything, I think the goal is to allow Bowen more of a say in who he wants on his staff and to find someone who is a little better at coaching zone coverage.
That being said, I’d like to see Bowen better adapt his scheme to his talent. I don’t think he did as solid of a job with that last year.
Konapup, the Giants have to add cornerback help and defensive line help. I think those would be the top two positions I’d target outside of quarterback. The question is, do they target a veteran cornerback, which is what I would do to add a little leadership back there or do they go with a youngster? I think on the defensive line they go with youth–there seems to be a lot of talent at that position.
I also agree with you that receiver is a sneaky need, and I’d even throw in safety if Jason Pinnock leaves in free agency, which I believe he will. So yeah, there are a lot of needs on this team.
Mark, I think you get a swing tackle with the idea of grooming him for right tackle if after the coming season the Giants and Jermaine Eluemunor go their separate ways.
S. Jones, interesting question. I was young during the tail end of the “15 Years of Lousy Football” but what I remember about that is that things were so bad with the franchise, it extended to ownership.
When ownership can’t see eye-to-eye, then how are you supposed to get anything done? So based on that, I still say the late 1960s into the 1970s was a far worse era for Giants football.
I don’t get the sense that the current ownership is on the outs with one another, and I also get the sense that everyone is on the same page–whether it’s the right page is another story, and I think that is a result of some decisions they’ve made being the wrong ones.
I’ve also long believed that there are too many cooks in the kitchen giving input into decisions, but I can understand why Joe Schoen would want it that way.
You do you, as the saying goes, but as I see it, there's nowhere to go but up for this team. And I'm lookign forward to the eventual new era at quarterback
BG, I would totally be oon board if they added Mason Graham. I’ve said numerous times that this team had to get more stout in the trenches, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, and I think a pairing of Graham and Dexter Lawrence II is very intriguing.
BG, these kids can say whatever they want; it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. I don’t put much stock in that.