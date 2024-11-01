Giants Kicker Greg Joseph Suffers Abdominal Injury; Won’t Kick on Sunday
For the second time this season, the New York Giants will face the Washington Commanders with a change to their kicking situation due to injury.
The Giants went into Week 2 with kicker Graham Gano showing up late in the week on the injury report with a groin strain. Gano was deemed good to go for the game, but on the opening kickoff, he pulled a hamstring on the opening kickoff and landed on injured reserve.
This time around, Greg Joseph, Gano’s replacement, landed on the injury report late in the week, listed with an oblique strain that popped up between the end of Thursday’s practice and the start of Friday’s. Joseph has already been declared out of Sunday’s game.
Given the timing of the injury, the Giants intend to use Jude McAtamney, who has been on their practice squad with an exemption due to his international status.
McAtamney, an Ulster Under-20 Gaelic football champion with Derry in 2018, is a native of County Londonderry in Northern Ireland who spent his last two seasons at Rutgers University.
During the Scarlet Knights' 2022 season, the 6-2, 205-pound McAtamney played in all 12 games, finishing 12-for-18 on field goals, with five of his attempts coming at 40+ yards (including a long of 49 made twice). He also finished as the team's scoring leader with 59 points.
Last season, McAtamney was more of the school's kickoff specialist. In 13 games, he set a Rutgers school record with 40 touchbacks on 60 kickoffs, with zero going out of bounds. McAtamney earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.
Meanwhile, running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. has cleared the concussion protocol and did not receive an injury designation.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Jamie Gillan
P
Left Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Joshua Ezeudu
OL
Knee
DNP
Limited
Full
--
Greg Joseph
K
Abdomen
--
--
DNP
OUT
Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
RB
Concussion
DNP
Limited
Full
--
Dexter Lawrence II
DT
NIR - Rest Day
DNP
Full
Full
--
Ty Summers
LB
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Limited
QUESTIONABLE
Adoree' Jackson
CB
Neck
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Brian Burns
OLB
Achilles/Biceps
Limited
Full
Full
--
Cor'Dale Flott
CB
Groin
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Tre Hawkins III
CB
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Achilles
DNP
DNP
Limited
Doutful
Matt Adams
LB
Knee
DNP
Full
Full
--
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
WR
Ankle
DNP
Limited
Limited
--
Jake Kubas
OL
Abdomen
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
John Michael Schmitz
OL
Calf
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Jermaine Eluemunor
OL
Hip
Limited
Full
Full
--
Jon Runyan, Jr
OL
Foot
--
Limited
Limited
--
Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.
Washington Commanders Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Cornelius Lucas
OT
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Frankie Luvu
LB
Shin
DNP
DNP
Limited
--
Tyler Biadasz
C
Thumb
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Brandon Coleman
OT
Concussion
Limited
Full
Full
--
Jayden Daniels
QB
Rib
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Clelin Ferrell
DE
Knee
Limited
DNP
Limited
--
Brian Robinson, Jr.
RB
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
Olamide Zaccheaus
WR
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Terry McLaurin
WR
Ankle
Full
Ful
Full
--