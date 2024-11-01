Giants Country

Giants Kicker Greg Joseph Suffers Abdominal Injury; Won’t Kick on Sunday

The Giants continue to have bad luck with their kicking specialists.

Patricia Traina

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants place kicker Greg Joseph (34) watches his field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants place kicker Greg Joseph (34) watches his field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
For the second time this season, the New York Giants will face the Washington Commanders with a change to their kicking situation due to injury.

The Giants went into Week 2  with kicker Graham Gano showing up late in the week on the injury report with a groin strain. Gano was deemed good to go for the game, but on the opening kickoff, he pulled a hamstring on the opening kickoff and landed on injured reserve.

This time around, Greg Joseph, Gano’s replacement, landed on the injury report late in the week, listed with an oblique strain that popped up between the end of Thursday’s practice and the start of Friday’s. Joseph has already been declared out of Sunday’s game.

Given the timing of the injury, the Giants intend to use Jude McAtamney, who has been on their practice squad with an exemption due to his international status.

McAtamney, an Ulster Under-20 Gaelic football champion with Derry in 2018, is a native of County Londonderry in Northern Ireland who spent his last two seasons at Rutgers University. 

During the Scarlet Knights' 2022 season, the 6-2, 205-pound McAtamney played in all 12 games, finishing 12-for-18 on field goals, with five of his attempts coming at 40+ yards (including a long of 49 made twice). He also finished as the team's scoring leader with 59 points.

Last season, McAtamney was more of the school's kickoff specialist. In 13 games, he set a Rutgers school record with 40 touchbacks on 60 kickoffs, with zero going out of bounds. McAtamney earned Academic All-Big Ten honors. 

Meanwhile, running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. has cleared the concussion protocol and did not receive an injury designation.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Jamie Gillan

P

Left Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Joshua Ezeudu

OL

Knee

DNP

Limited

Full

--

Greg Joseph

K

Abdomen

--

--

DNP

OUT

Tyrone Tracy, Jr.

RB

Concussion

DNP

Limited

Full

--

Dexter Lawrence II

DT

NIR - Rest Day

DNP

Full

Full

--

Ty Summers

LB

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Limited

QUESTIONABLE

Adoree' Jackson

CB

Neck

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Brian Burns

OLB

Achilles/Biceps

Limited

Full

Full

--

Cor'Dale Flott

CB

Groin

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Tre Hawkins III

CB

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Achilles

DNP

DNP

Limited

Doutful

Matt Adams

LB

Knee

DNP

Full

Full

--

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

WR

Ankle

DNP

Limited

Limited

--

Jake Kubas

OL

Abdomen

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

John Michael Schmitz

OL

Calf

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Jermaine Eluemunor

OL

Hip

Limited

Full

Full

--

Jon Runyan, Jr

OL

Foot

--

Limited

Limited

--

Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.

Washington Commanders Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Cornelius Lucas

OT

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Frankie Luvu

LB

Shin

DNP

DNP

Limited

--

Tyler Biadasz

C

Thumb

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Brandon Coleman

OT

Concussion

Limited

Full

Full

--

Jayden Daniels

QB

Rib

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Clelin Ferrell

DE

Knee

Limited

DNP

Limited

--

Brian Robinson, Jr.

RB

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

Olamide Zaccheaus

WR

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Terry McLaurin

WR

Ankle

Full

Ful

Full

--

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

Home/News