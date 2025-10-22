Giants Minority Sale to Koch Family Approved by League
The NFL has approved the sale of a minority stake in the New York Giants to Julia Koch and her family.
“On behalf of the entire Mara family, I would like to welcome Julia and her family to the New York Giants,” said John Mara in a statement released by the team confirming the league approval.
“It was clear during our discussions that Julia and her family understood the importance of this franchise to the Mara and Tisch families and the relationship we have with our fans and community. Our discussions were productive, and we are pleased to have them as a part of the New York Giants.”
“The Tisch family is proud to have Julia and her family join the Tisches and Maras as we enter this new century of New York Giants football,” added Steve Tisch in the same statement.
“With an ever-evolving sports landscape, we have a partnership that will strengthen our organization.”
The addition of Koch does not change the current structure of the Giants, the team announced, meaning Mara will remain as the franchise’s President and CEO and Tisch as the Executive Vice President and Chairman of the Board.
Koch, the mother of three children, is an active philanthropist in the New York metro area. She currently serves on the boards of Koch, Inc., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She was married to the late David Koch of Koch Industries, a family-owned business.
“My family and I are honored to join the Giants organization, a storied franchise with deep roots in New York,” said Julia Koch in the team-issued statement.
“We look forward to supporting the Mara and Tisch families to advance the team’s continued success and appreciate the partnership with two great families.”
Koch and her family are not new to the sports ownership arena, having invested in BSE Global, the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, and the Barclays Center.
The sale was facilitated by Moelis & Company LLC and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP on behalf of the Giants and CAA Evolution and Paul, Weiss on behalf of the Koch family.
