Giants OLB Abdul Carter Was Among Those Prank-called During Draft
New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter was among the draft prospects targeted in a series of prank calls made by a party pretending to be high-ranking team officials during the draft.
Drew Rosenhaus, Carter’s agent, told ESPN's Adam Schefter about the call, adding that they realized right away that the caller, claiming to be with the Jaguars, who had traded up to the No. 2 overall spot in the draft with the Cleveland Browns, was not legit.
“Abdul and I knew it was B.S. and didn’t even tell his family about the call,” Rosenhaus told Schefter.
Dax Ulbrich, the son of Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, and an unidentified college friend filmed themselves placing a prank call to former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The unidentified college student, who placed the call to Sanders, claimed to be Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, and told Sanders that the team would pick him in the draft, before adding that Sanders would “have to wait a little while longer” before ending the call.
The younger Ulbrich reportedly came across the phone numbers of the draft prospects on an open iPad when visiting his parents. Jeff Ubrich, formerly the interim head coach of the New York Jets, was fined $100,000 by the NFL, and the Falcons were fined $250,000 for the security breach.
Jax Ulbrich later issued a public apology to Sanders, to whom he also reportedly spoke in a phone conversation.
Schefter’s report doesn’t link the younger Ulbrich as the culprit behind the prank call to Carter. Meanwhile, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports reported that defensive tackle Mason Graham, quarterback Kyle McCord, tight end Tyler Warren, and offensive linemen Chase Lundt and Josh Conerly, Jr. were among the draft prospects who received prank calls from other pranksters not necessarily related to Ulbrich.
“It’s unfortunate that these private numbers are getting to the people making the prank calls,” Rosenhaus told Schefter.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.