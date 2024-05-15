Giants TE Theo Johnson Shared the Story Behind His Lifelong Inspiration
New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson sports a large tattoo on his right thigh that conveys the message "Family" over "Everything."
The tattoo is a reminder of the sacrifices made by his mother, Amy, who, after enduring years in an abusive marriage, found the courage to break away from the cycle of violence she and her sons endured to find a new and better life.
Johnson, the Giants' fourth-round draft pick out of Penn State, and his mother shared their story of how Amy's bravery and determination to find a better life for their family inspired him to become the football player and person he is today in an emotionally charged video for ESPN that is well worth the watch.
Johnson credits his mother, who balanced work with going to law school to pursue a degree, for showing him the value of hard work and going after one's dream. Their story is one of triumph over tragedy and a great example of how having the resolve to overcome the hardest circumstances builds a winning character.