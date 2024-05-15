Giants to Be Showcased on Off-season Iteration of "Hard Knocks" Programming
The New York Giants, celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, will be the first NFL team featured on a new iteration of HBO's popular Hard Knocks series.
Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants will document the NFL offseason for the very first time in a five-part series that debuts Tuesday, July 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO.
The program will also be available to stream on Max with new episodes dropping every through July 30, right around when the Giants are likely to open their 2024 training camp.
The series will chronicle the team's moves from January to July 2024 and will include the NFL Scouting Combine, free agency, the NFL Draft, and team minicamps.
"As we enter our 100th season, we look forward to providing our fans with the opportunity to see what it takes to build an NFL roster," said Nilay Shah, Giants Senior Vice President, Marketing and Brand Strategy.
"Beginning the moment the previous season ended, we gave NFL Films unprecedented access to this critical time of the year. We know viewers will gain insight from moments that have never been captured and are excited to learn more about our Giants history."
Hard Knocks, the recipient of 18 Sports Emmy® Awards, has previously documented NFL training camps and the regular season.
The longtime series is produced by the legendary team at NFL Films, a division of NFL Media owned and operated by the National Football League. Skydance Sports will co-produce this all-new iteration, and Liev Schreiber will narrate.