Is QB Aaron Rodgers Planning to Meet with Giants?
As the NFL world awaits quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ decision regarding where he will be playing in 2025–assuming he doesn’t decide to retire–Albert Breer of SI.com, citing sources within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization, reported that Rodgers, who met with the Steelers last week to get a feel for their organization, could be planning to do the same with the Giants.
“Steelers folks seemed to think coming out of their meeting that he’d probably do a similar day with the Giants to get a vibe for their building and what head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen have built,” Breer said in the weekly MMQB column.
Breer added that Rodgers was also planning to spend some time on the East Coast, where he reportedly has a home in northern New Jersey near East Rutherford.
With the league meetings set to start next week, if Rodgers were planning to visit the Giants headquarters, an ideal time would probably be this week or the week after the league meetings, which start on March 30.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen was in Miami on Monday for the Hurricanes’ pro day, but it's unclear where head coach Brian Daboll, who was not spotted during the pro day, was to start the week.
Schoen can very easily return to New Jersey for a meeting with Rodgers this week before heading back to Florida for the league meetings unless he is planning on attending other pro days this week.
The Giants are said to be willing to give Rodgers as much time as he needs to process his options and reach a decision. In the interim, the team added Jameis Winston to their quarterback room on a 2-year, $8 million contract, and they reportedly have not closed the door on Russell Wilson, who also remains a free agent.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.