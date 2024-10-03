Giants Country

New York Giants Injury Update: Malik Nabers Trending in Wrong Direction

Giants rookie WR Malik Nabers (concussion) missed a second day of practice as he remains in the protocol.

Patricia Traina

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs with the ball against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs with the ball against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) missed his second day of practice Thursday as he remains in the early stages of the league’s protocol. 

Nabers suffered a concussion in last week’s 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It was hoped that with the extra time he would be further along in the protocol, but everyone recovers at a different pace.

Although there are two more days for Nabers to advance through the  five-phase protocol, the rookie receiver is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday’s game against Seattle. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that they were going to wait as long as they could to make a decision on Nabers in the hopes that his recovery speeds up. 

The Giants’ final injury report is due on Friday. If Nabers is declared out, he can’t be upgraded whereas if he receives a questionable designation, he can be downgraded to out if he’s not cleared from the protocol.

In other injury news, running back Devin Singletary (groin) was also held out of practice for a second straight day. Singletary, who has not missed a game since 2019, worked with trainers on the side, Daboll said.

In some positive news, cornerbacks Dru Phillips and Adoree’ Jackson, who missed Week 4 with calf injuries, were expected to practice on a limited basis. It’s still too soon, however, to determine if one or both of the corners will be back for Sunday’s game in Seattle.  

New York Giants' Week 5 Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

Malik Nabers

WR

Concussion

DNP

DNP

Devin Singletary

RB

Groin

DNP

DNP

Adoree' Jackson

CB

Calf

DNP

Dru Phillips

CB

Calf

DNP

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR

Heel

Limited

Brian Burns

OLB

Groin

Limited

Matthew Adams

ILB

Quad

Full

Seattle Seahawks' Week 5 Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed*

Thurs

Fri

Game Status

Byron Murphy II

DT

Hamstring

DNP

Tyrel Dodson

LB

Ankle/Shoulder

DNP

Johnathan Hankins

NT

NIR/Personal

DNP

Boye Mafe

LB

Knee

DNP

Pharaoh Brown

TE

Foot/Knee

Limited

Noah Fant

TE

Toe

Limited

Tyler Lockett

WR

Thigh

Limited

Brady Russell

TE

Shoulder

Limited

Jerome Baker

LB

Hamstring

Limited

Julian Love

S

Thigh

Limited

Uchenna Nwosu

LB

Knee

Limited

Leonard Williams

DE

Ribs

Limited

Cameron Young

NT

Knee

Limited

Anthony Bradford

G

Knee

Full

DK Metcalf

WR

Hand

Full

Kenneth Walker III

RB

Oblique

Full

Derick Hall

LB

Hip

Full

Rayshawn Jenkins

S

Hand

Full

Tyrice Knight

LB

Knee

Full

K'Von Wallace

S

Shoulder

Full

*Seattle held a walk-through so the Wednesday participation report is projected.

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

Home/News