New York Giants Injury Update: Malik Nabers Trending in Wrong Direction
New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) missed his second day of practice Thursday as he remains in the early stages of the league’s protocol.
Nabers suffered a concussion in last week’s 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It was hoped that with the extra time he would be further along in the protocol, but everyone recovers at a different pace.
Although there are two more days for Nabers to advance through the five-phase protocol, the rookie receiver is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday’s game against Seattle. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that they were going to wait as long as they could to make a decision on Nabers in the hopes that his recovery speeds up.
The Giants’ final injury report is due on Friday. If Nabers is declared out, he can’t be upgraded whereas if he receives a questionable designation, he can be downgraded to out if he’s not cleared from the protocol.
In other injury news, running back Devin Singletary (groin) was also held out of practice for a second straight day. Singletary, who has not missed a game since 2019, worked with trainers on the side, Daboll said.
In some positive news, cornerbacks Dru Phillips and Adoree’ Jackson, who missed Week 4 with calf injuries, were expected to practice on a limited basis. It’s still too soon, however, to determine if one or both of the corners will be back for Sunday’s game in Seattle.
New York Giants' Week 5 Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
Malik Nabers
WR
Concussion
DNP
DNP
Devin Singletary
RB
Groin
DNP
DNP
Adoree' Jackson
CB
Calf
DNP
Dru Phillips
CB
Calf
DNP
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
Heel
Limited
Brian Burns
OLB
Groin
Limited
Matthew Adams
ILB
Quad
Full
Seattle Seahawks' Week 5 Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed*
Thurs
Fri
Game Status
Byron Murphy II
DT
Hamstring
DNP
Tyrel Dodson
LB
Ankle/Shoulder
DNP
Johnathan Hankins
NT
NIR/Personal
DNP
Boye Mafe
LB
Knee
DNP
Pharaoh Brown
TE
Foot/Knee
Limited
Noah Fant
TE
Toe
Limited
Tyler Lockett
WR
Thigh
Limited
Brady Russell
TE
Shoulder
Limited
Jerome Baker
LB
Hamstring
Limited
Julian Love
S
Thigh
Limited
Uchenna Nwosu
LB
Knee
Limited
Leonard Williams
DE
Ribs
Limited
Cameron Young
NT
Knee
Limited
Anthony Bradford
G
Knee
Full
DK Metcalf
WR
Hand
Full
Kenneth Walker III
RB
Oblique
Full
Derick Hall
LB
Hip
Full
Rayshawn Jenkins
S
Hand
Full
Tyrice Knight
LB
Knee
Full
K'Von Wallace
S
Shoulder
Full
*Seattle held a walk-through so the Wednesday participation report is projected.