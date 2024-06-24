New York Giants Reportedly Interested in UFL Kickoff Return Specialist
The New York Giants are one of two teams (the Tennessee Titans are the other) in UFL kickoff returner Juwan “Sonic” Manigo of the Arlington Renegades.
The 26-year-old Manigo finished third in all-purpose yards for the UFL (1,116) this past season, with a good amount of that yardage coming on returns.
Standing 5-7, Manigo, who, in addition to his stint in the UFL, was also with the Chihuahua Caudillos, part of the LFA, Mexico's pro football league, finished second in the league with 954 return yards on 43 attempts.
Known for his speed and elusiveness, Manigo, who played college football at Delaware Valley University, posted just 32 receiving yards and -5 rushing yards in 10 games on offense.
Manigo was named to the MAC Fall Academic Honor Roll during his final college season, having played in 13 games. Manigo finished second on the team with 33 receptions and third in receiving yards with 492 and four touchdowns, averaging 37.9 yards per game and 14.9 yards per reception.
He also recorded at least one catch in all 13 games, including a season-high five catches on two occasions, and carried the ball six times for 40 yards.
The NFL’s new kickoff return rule, adapted from the UFL, has prompted NFL special teams coordinators to rethink how they plan to staff the return specialist role. Giants special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial was asked how the new rule impacts the type of personnel best for productivity.
“There are strengths and challenges to putting any type of personnel in there. I think the best thing is you have to ultimately figure out who is on your team and what is the best combination of 11 because of the nature of it, and you guys understand, in this league, the rosters are limited,” he said.
“So to figure out how many smaller skilled players, bigger skilled players that we have, it's going to be different. That's something we'll have to face when we figure out when the roster turns down.”