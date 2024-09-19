Giants Country

New York Giants Week 3 Injury Report: Isaiah Simmons Excused from Practice

Simmons was excused due to a personal issue but is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Patricia Traina

Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Isaiah Simmons (19) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Isaiah Simmons (19) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Giants had one change to their injury report on Thursday, and it had nothing to do with an actual injury.

Inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who on Wednesday left practice early due to a personal reason, did not practice on Thursday. Howeve head coach Brian Daboll said he anticipated having Simmons for Sunday's game at Cleveland.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Game Status

Nick McCloud

CB

Knee

DNP

DNP

Darius Muasau

ILB

Knee

Limited

Limited

Isaiah Simmons

ILB

Not Injury
Related- Personal

Limited

DNP

Kayvon Thibodeaux

OLB

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett missed his second day of practice with a foot issue, putting his status for Sunday's game as a question. Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku (ankle) and running back Pierre Strong (hamstring) also are trending toward not being ready to play.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Game Status

David Njoku

TE

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Pierre Strong, Jr.

RB

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

Jamari Thrash

WR

Illness

DNP

Limited

Dawand Jones

OT

Knee

DNP

Limited

Myles Garrett

DE

Foot

DNP

DNP

Charley Hughlett

LS

Foot

Limited

Limited

Za’Darius Smith

DE

Back

Limited

Limited

Denzel Ward

CB

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Jedrick Wills Jr.

OT

Knee

Limited

Limited

Alex Wright

DE

Triceps/Elbow

Limited

Limited

Jack Conklin

OT

Knee

Full

Full

Martin Emerson

CB

Ankle/Shoulder

Full

Full

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Knee

Full

Full

Ogbo Okoronkwo

DE

Concussion

Full

Full

Jeremiah

Owusu-Koramoah

LB

Hand

Full

Full

Published
Patricia Traina

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

Home/News