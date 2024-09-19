New York Giants Week 3 Injury Report: Isaiah Simmons Excused from Practice
The New York Giants had one change to their injury report on Thursday, and it had nothing to do with an actual injury.
Inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who on Wednesday left practice early due to a personal reason, did not practice on Thursday. Howeve head coach Brian Daboll said he anticipated having Simmons for Sunday's game at Cleveland.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Game Status
Nick McCloud
CB
Knee
DNP
DNP
Darius Muasau
ILB
Knee
Limited
Limited
Isaiah Simmons
ILB
Not Injury
Limited
DNP
Kayvon Thibodeaux
OLB
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett missed his second day of practice with a foot issue, putting his status for Sunday's game as a question. Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku (ankle) and running back Pierre Strong (hamstring) also are trending toward not being ready to play.
Cleveland Browns Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Game Status
David Njoku
TE
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Pierre Strong, Jr.
RB
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
Jamari Thrash
WR
Illness
DNP
Limited
Dawand Jones
OT
Knee
DNP
Limited
Myles Garrett
DE
Foot
DNP
DNP
Charley Hughlett
LS
Foot
Limited
Limited
Za’Darius Smith
DE
Back
Limited
Limited
Denzel Ward
CB
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Jedrick Wills Jr.
OT
Knee
Limited
Limited
Alex Wright
DE
Triceps/Elbow
Limited
Limited
Jack Conklin
OT
Knee
Full
Full
Martin Emerson
CB
Ankle/Shoulder
Full
Full
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Knee
Full
Full
Ogbo Okoronkwo
DE
Concussion
Full
Full
Jeremiah
LB
Hand
Full
Full