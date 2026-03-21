New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Olaivavega Ioane, OG

Height: 6’4

Weight: 320 lbs

Class: RS–Junior

School: Penn State

Hands: 10 ½”

Arm length: 32 ⅜”

Vertical Jump: 31 ½”

Broad Jump: 8’8”

A former three-star recruit out of Graham-Kapowsin High School in Graham, Washington, where he was the 18th interior offensive linemen and the eighth recruit from his state during the 2022 cycle. Ioane played 2,309 snaps at Penn State – 1,879 of them were at left guard, 314 at right guard, with the rest of the snaps at tackle.

Ioane allowed just four pressures in 2025. He allowed only 35 through his 1,165 pass blocking snaps, with just three sacks surrendered and five penalties. Ioane started 16 games at left guard in 2024 and earned himself a Second-Team All-Big-10 nomination. He was a First Team All-American in 2025.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Strengths

Excellent guard build with a thick frame

Good muscular limbs

Solid overall athlete – can sufficiently execute his assignments

Smooth feet and mirror & match skills

Stays coiled and low in his kick-slide

Quick/powerful punch and reset in pass protection

POWER POWER POWER

Elite vice grips for hands

Tight technique to gain chest – good luck getting free!

Textbook in pass protection

Excellent anchor against power rushes

Adaptive w/ good quickness vs. finesse moves

Active eyes – looks for work in protection

Excellent play strength and power into contact

Excellent down blocker in the run game

High IQ run blocker – works well in zone with team

Generates elite force into contact when pulling

Good combo – low/drives through the ground

Disciplined player

A+ Competitive toughness

Experience at either guard spot

Weaknesses

Isn’t an elite athlete at guard

Recovery speed is only modest

Only average fluidity

Lack of quick twitch can hinder his ability to locate late twists

Pad level can rise a bit

Summary

Olaivavega Ioane is a broad, dense guard who hits like a Mack truck, pairing overwhelming power with surprisingly nimble feet and crushing, vice-like hands.

His strength shows up immediately on tape—he overwhelms defenders on down blocks and double teams in the run game, and in pass protection, he’s a constant problem to disengage from. Ioane explodes off the ball with force that consistently sets the tone at the line of scrimmage, exactly the kind of physical presence a team like the Giants needs.

He generally plays with solid leverage, though his lower-body stiffness limits his ability to consistently maximize that advantage. While those mobility constraints may cap his ultimate ceiling, they shouldn’t prevent him from becoming a high-quality starting guard at the next level.

Overall, Ioane is a technically sound – POWER – blocker who brings a punishing edge and establishes a clear physical identity. His traits should translate into a long, productive NFL career.

GRADE: 6.71

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