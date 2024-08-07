NFL Columnist's Bold Giants Trade Proposal Makes Zero Sense
There are bold predictions, and then there are predictions that are just so far out there that they leave you wondering where they came from.
Such is the “bold prediction” made by Marrissa Meyers of The Wright Way Network, who suggests the New York Giants trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson.
Here is her logic:
“Since giving Daniel Jones his extension he has not lived up to expectations and has held the Giants back on offense. They can’t afford the time to see if he can fully develop into their franchise quarterback or not, making it essential to trade for a better quarterback.
“While Watson has not lived up to expectations of the level of play he did in Houston, he is still a talented quarterback. For the Giants they need a proven quarterback, and that was Watson at one point. For the Browns, this gives them the chance to rebuild their offense and get the right quarterback in there.”
Where to begin with this suggestion?
How about the fact that Watson’s contract with the Browns is fully guaranteed and that his 2024 base salary alone is $46 million. But let’s play along and do the math.
Let’s say the Giants were to trade for Watson by Week 8 of the season. They would still be on the hook for $20.44 million of his fully guaranteed base salary. The Giants, as of this writing, have $9.826 million in cap space, money they need to get through the rest of the regular season.
So no, this “bold prediction” will not happen by the trade deadline just based on the finances alone, even if the Giants were to restructure offensive tackle Andrew Thomas’s contract to clear more cap space.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen isn’t about to destroy his salary cap to take on a fully guaranteed contract now or in the future. He’s also not trading away draft assets when there are emerging needs such as cornerback and offensive line to address.
With receiver Malik Nabers looking so promising and offensive line looking encouraging, maybe, jsut maybe the Giants might not be as bad off at quarterback this year as many believe.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.