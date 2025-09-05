Giants Country

NY Giants Injury Updates: Latest on Andrew Thomas, Malik Nabers

Andrew Thomas is back at practice Friday, but the team has another key addition to its injury report.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Friday that left tackle Andrew Thomas is going to return to practice today after sitting out Thursday’s session. Daboll said that a decision would be made on Thomas after the team’s practice.

Thomas is recovering from offseason foot surgery, in which he reportedly had a second procedure in April to remove the screw from his foot. 

He spent the majority of the summer on PUP before being activated just a few weeks ago, and he’s been ramped up to get back into football shape.

Thomas is likely to be listed as “questionable” for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, but all signs point toward him not playing, as it’s thought he would need to go through consecutive days with at least limited practice reps. 

If he doesn’t, it’s expected that James Hudson III will step in for Thomas at left tackle, as he has since the spring. In two preseason games, Hudson, whom the Giants signed in free agency earlier this year, recorded a 52.9 overall grade, a 69.7 run-blocking grade, and a 41.1 pass-blocking grade .

Malik Nabers Added to Injury Report

In other injury news, Daboll told reporters that the team was “backing off” on receiver Malik Nabers after he experienced stiffness in his back.   

Nabers, who was held out of the preseason games, missed a couple of weeks toward the end of the preseason with what was believed to have been a back issue, this coming on the heels of him being held out of the spring practices with a toe issue. 

Nabers, the Giants' No. 1 receiver and only receiver last year to top the 1,000-yard receiving mark, was able to take his full practice workload on Wednesday and Thursday, the stiffness apparently developing overnight. But Daboll also added that Nabers “will be all right” for Sunday’s regular-season opener.

The Giants visit Washington, a team that was one win away from the Super Bowl last season, on Sunday at Northwest Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Check back later for the fully updated injury report and game statuses for both teams.

Giants Injury Report

POS

PLAYER

INJURY

WED

THURS

FRI

STATUS

LT

Andrew Thomas

Foot

Limited

DNP

WR

Malik Nabers

Back

--

--

Commanders Injury Report

POS

PLAYER

INJURY

WED

THURS

FRI

STATUS

TE

Zach Ertz

NIR-Rest

DNP

--

DE

Dorance Armstrong

Knee

Limited

Limited

WR

Noah Brown

Knee

Limited

Limited

CB

Jonathan Jones

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

K

Matt Gay

Illness

Full

Full

QB

Marcus Mariota

Achilles

Full

Full

