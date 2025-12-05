New Study Ranks Giants Among the Most Injured Teams Over Last Five Years

In a new study that probably won’t surprise many people, the New York Giants have one of the worst injury records in the NFL this season.

The study, conducted by InGame and based on weekly injury reports posted by NFL.com through November 12, 2025, examined which teams have been wrecked by injuries and which players have been habitually injured over the last five years.

The Giants came in fifth place, with players missing 53 total games across the roster, a 279% increase from 2020-21 (14 across the roster).

Injuries aside, the big issue for the Giants has been two-fold: who they’ve lost and whether they have depth to replace them. In both cases, the answer is a resounding no.

For example, when left tackle Andrew Thomas went down with a season-ending Lisfranc injury last year, the Giants struggled to replace him with a comparable talent, finally resorting to moving Jermaine Eluemunor from right tackle to left tackle to stop the bleeding on the blindside of the offensive line.

In 2023, the Giants lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a torn ACL. That set in motion a series of some of the worst quarterback play the franchise has seen in years.

And this year, the loss of receiver Malik Nabers has also been an issue, as the Giants don’t really have a receiver who has been capable of separating consistently as Nabers did.

Giants fans probably won’t be happy to hear this study's results. Still, the Philadelphia Eagles have been among the least-injured teams in the league over the aforementioned five-year span, with an improved 35% reduction in injuries over the 2020-25 seasons.

Most frequent injuries revealed

In terms of the most frequent injuries, the top five, per the study, were as follows:

knee issues (853)

ankle (776)

hamstring (670)

concussions (545)

shoulder (247)

Injuries are unavoidable in what is a violent sport, but teams that ensure they have depth and solid sports science practices in place can usually survive a rash of injuries.

The Giants’ training and medical staff have repeatedly drawn high praise in annual NFLPA surveys for being among the best in the league. Still, the quality of depth across the roster hasn’t been enough to sustain the team when injuries have struck players at key positions.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage