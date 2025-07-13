NY Giants: Key Upcoming Dates You Need to Know

Giants Country

Here’s a look at key events on the NFL calendar for the upcoming season, and what might be at stake regarding the New York Giants 

Mid-July: Training Camps Open

The Giants’ rookies will report to training camp on July 15, with the veterans coming in on July 22. The first practice will be on July 23, and the team will make 11 practices open to the public

The media will not have access to the period of training camp between July 15 and 22.

August 7-10: First Preseason Weekend 

The Giants will kick off their three-game preseason schedule the following week at Buffalo. 

August 15-18: Second Preseason Weekend

The Giants will host the Jets on August 16. Leading up to that game, they will have two joint practices with the Jets, one in Florham Park and one in East Rutherford.  

August 21 - 23: Third and Final Preseason Weekend

The Giants close out the preseason against the Patriots at home, marking the Patriots' return to the Giants’ preseason schedule after a two-year absence.

August 26: Roster Cutdown Date

Teams must trim their 90-man rosters to an initial 53-man roster by   4:00 p.m. Eastern. 

As part of this cutdown, any players placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list before the start of training camp due to a failed physical must either show they can pass a physical to be removed from PUP, or be moved from the active to the inactive list for the first six weeks of the season.

Similarly, teams may designate for return a maximum of two players who were placed on an applicable Reserve List (including injured reserve) before this date. Those players automatically count against the maximum allotment, regardless of whether the player who returns does so.

August 27: Waiver Period Expires for Eligible Players  

Players who are trimmed from 90-man training camp rosters who are eligible for waivers, become free agents as of noon Easter if other teams claim their contracts. The waiver order is the same as the 2025 draft order for the first three weeks of the regular season. 

Each team may also designate a 17-man practice squad “as long as one player qualifies and is designated as an International Player.”

Beginning at 4:00 p.m., New York time, any player placed on Reserve/Injured, Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness, or Practice Squad; Injured during the regular season or postseason, may be designated for return later in the season.

September 4-5, 7-8: Kickoff Weekend

The Giants open the regular-season campaign on the road against Washington on Sunday, September 7.  The Giants are 3-2 in games played on Washington’s home field since 2020.

September 23: Waiver Order Changes

The NFL waiver wire order will change as of this date to reflect the current league year’s standings. Any ties will be broken based on the current strength of schedule of the involved clubs, with strength of victory, point differential, and lot used as further tiebreakers.

September 26, 29-30: PUP Players Eligible to Practice

Teams can begin having any players who were placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness for a 21-day period.  The exact date depend on when the team's next game is.

November 4: NFL Trading Deadline ends at 4 p.m. Eastern

Will the Giants be buyers, sellers, or stand pat? 

November 5: Waivers Update

Players with at least four previous pension-credited seasons are subject to the waiver system for the remainder of the regular season and postseason.

January 5, 2026: Roster Expansion for Non-playoff teams

With the regular season set to end on January 4, any team that is not in the postseason may begin signing free agent players who will count toward the 90-man roster for 2026. 

This date is also the earliest permissible date for clubs to renegotiate or extend the rookie contract of a drafted rookie selected in any round of the 2023 NFL Draft or any undrafted rookie who signed in 2024. 

Clubs may also exercise fifth-year options for players selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft starting on this date, the Giants needing to decide on cornerback Deonte Banks.

January 7, 2026: Playoff Roster Freeze

Beginning at 4:00 p.m. Eastern on the Wednesday following the final regular season weekend, rosters are frozen for clubs participating in the postseason with limited exceptions. 

