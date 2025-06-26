NY Giants Announce Public Training Camp Schedule
The New York Giants announced that they will open 11 training camp practices this summer to the public, the first of which will be held on Wednesday, July 23, and the last on Wednesday, August 13, which is the date of the Giants’ joint practice with the Jets at their East Rutherford facility.
Admission to the open practices is free, but fans must obtain a ticket for entry. As has been the case in the past, the team will hold autograph sessions with current alumni and players, a Kids Zone, and various other activities. Tickets may be obtained on the Giants.com website.
Here are the open dates; all practices are set to begin at 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, July 23
- Thursday, July 24
- Friday, July 25
- Sunday, July 27 (Back Together Weekend)
- Monday, July 28
- Tuesday, July 29
- Thursday, July 31
- Friday, Aug. 1
- Saturday, Aug. 2
- Monday, Aug. 4
- Wednesday, Aug. 13 (Jets Joint Practice)
Starting times are scheduled to change. In the event of inclement weather, practices will be moved indoors and will not be available for public viewing. For the most up-to-date information regarding the practice schedule, fans may call 201-935-8111, ext. 1070.
