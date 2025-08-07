NY Giants Reach Injury Settlement with ILB Ty Summers
Inside linebacker Ty Summers, the special-teams tackle leader for the New York Giants last season, has reached an injury settlement with the team and was released from the IR list, according to the league’s daily transaction report.
Summers, a former seventh-round draft pick in 2019 by the Green Bay Packers, had stints with the Jaguars (twice), Saints, and Lions.
Summers started two games for the Giants last season, recording 29 tackles and one pass breakup in 112 defensive snaps. He also recorded the team-best seven tackles on special teams, five of which were solo efforts.
In six NFL seasons, Summers appeared in 83 games with three starts, finishing with 89 tackles (55 solo efforts), one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, and zero sacks.
Summers reportedly suffered a groin injury during training camp and missed several days of practice.
He was placed on IR as part of a series of roster moves that saw the team bring back linebacker K.J. Cloyd, who was on their practice squad last year, and running back Jonathan Ward to help bolster the training camp depth ahead of the team’s preseason opener on Saturday against Buffalo.
Summers was a long shot to make the Giants’ roster this year after the team brought in free-agent linebacker Chris Board, formerly with the Ravens, to help bolster their special teams unit.
Injury settlements and their effect on the salary cap
Players who receive injury settlements are eligible to return to the team once the terms of the settlement have been fulfilled.
An injury settlement typically consists of the team paying the player so many weeks of his scheduled base salary for the year, money that counts against the salary cap.
The Giants currently have $3,822,588 of cap space remaining, the second least in the NFL. They will likely need another $6-$7 million to get through the upcoming season, which means they will have to restructure at least one more contract, a move they’re expected to make once the 90-man training camp roster is trimmed down to 53 and the cap accounting is adjusted.
The most likely candidate for a restructuring is left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is currently on PUP. Thomas carries the second-highest cap hit on the team for 2025 ($21.087 million) and has a base salary of $16.4 million.
The last two years of his deal have very low prorations from the signing bonus, making him the top candidate for a restructure.
