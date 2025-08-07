Giants Country

NY Giants Reach Injury Settlement with ILB Ty Summers

Summers was the Giants' leading special teams tackler last season.

Dec 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) and linebacker Ty Summers (47) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Inside linebacker Ty Summers, the special-teams tackle leader for the New York Giants last season, has reached an injury settlement with the team and was released from the IR list, according to the league’s daily transaction report.

Summers, a former seventh-round draft pick in 2019 by the Green Bay Packers, had stints with the Jaguars (twice), Saints, and Lions. 

Summers started two games for the Giants last season, recording 29 tackles and one pass breakup in 112 defensive snaps.  He also recorded the team-best seven tackles on special teams, five of which were solo efforts.

In six NFL seasons, Summers appeared in 83 games with three starts, finishing with 89 tackles (55 solo efforts), one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, and zero sacks.  

Summers reportedly suffered a groin injury during training camp and missed several days of practice. 

He was placed on IR as part of a series of roster moves that saw the team bring back linebacker K.J.  Cloyd, who was on their practice squad last year, and running back Jonathan Ward to help bolster the training camp depth ahead of the team’s preseason opener on Saturday against Buffalo.

Summers was a long shot to make the Giants’ roster this year after the team brought in free-agent linebacker Chris Board, formerly with the Ravens, to help bolster their special teams unit.  

Injury settlements and their effect on the salary cap

Players who receive injury settlements are eligible to return to the team once the terms of the settlement have been fulfilled. 

An injury settlement typically consists of the team paying the player so many weeks of his scheduled base salary for the year, money that counts against the salary cap.

The Giants currently have $3,822,588 of cap space remaining, the second least in the NFL. They will likely need another $6-$7 million to get through the upcoming season, which means they will have to restructure at least one more contract, a move they’re expected to make once the 90-man training camp roster is trimmed down to 53 and the cap accounting is adjusted.

The most likely candidate for a restructuring is left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is currently on PUP. Thomas carries the second-highest cap hit on the team for 2025 ($21.087 million) and has a base salary of $16.4 million. 

The last two years of his deal have very low prorations from the signing bonus, making him the top candidate for a restructure.

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

