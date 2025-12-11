Giants Special Teams Unit Gets Boost by Receiver Awarded Off Waivers

The New York Giants , who currently hold the first spot in the waiver wire order, were awarded wide receiver Ryan Miller off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.

The 6-foot-2, 221-pound Miller originally signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent out of Furman in 2023 as an undrafted free agent.

Miller has appeared in 25 games for the Bucs with six starts. He’s caught 14 out of 24 pass targets for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

He was in the midst of his most productive season this year, having appeared in 13 games with three starts and catching two out of four targets for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Over his five-year career at Furman, Miller appeared in 53 games, posting 151 career receptions for 2,146 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also had three rushing attempts for 20 yards and collected eight tackles on special teams, five of which were solo efforts.

This season, he was tied for third on the Bucs in special teams tackles with eight (seven solos). He also finished third last season with six tackles on special teams.

The Giants had an opening on their 53-man roster, so no corresponding move was necessary. Miller will liekly play more of a special teams role fo rthe Giants is more of a special-teams player.

The Giants are out of standard practice squad elevations for receiver Dalen Cambre, and they also cut receiver Ray-Ray McCloud from the practice squad this week. Beaux Collins is currently on IR, but he had his 21-day window opened this week.

After practicing fully on Wednesday, he was downgraded to limited on Thursday. Acquiring Miller is likely a preemptive strike to have someone for special teams this weekend give the uncertainty of Collins's readiness.

