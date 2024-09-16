Panthers Benching QB Bryce Young; What This Means for Giants
The New York Giants just cannot seem to catch a break these days.
They’ve blown their first two games of the 2024 regular season against the Vikings–a 28-6 blowout loss–and the Commanders, a 21-18 gut punch. Those were two games most people had the Giants winning only to be left disappointed.
Starting next week they begin a tough six-week stretch of games that includes three dates against AFC North teams starting with the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, the Bengals on Monday night in Week 6 and the Steelers on Sunday night in Week 8. And after the Giants get through with playing the Browns, they have a short work week as the Cowboys come to town for Thursday night football.
The next “break” the Giants were supposed to have on their schedule was in Week 10 when they fly to Berlin, Germany to face the struggling Carolina Panthers. But word came out today that instead of facing Bryce Young, the Panthers franchise quarterback, it will be veteran Andy Dalton under center (assuming he remains healthy).
Dalton has faced the Giants five times as a starting quarterback in his career, going 3-2 in those games. He’s completed 93 of 152 pass attempts (61.1 percent) for 931 yards and six touchdowns with just three interceptions, but has been sacked 12 times.
Young, for whom the Panthers traded up to get No. 1 overall, has struggled this season. He owns the lowest NFL passer rating among starting quarterbacks (44.1) and has completed just 55.4 percent of his pass attempts for 245 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions.