Report: Boxing Legend Interested in Buying Ownership Stake of Giants

The Giants are selling up to 10% of their franchise's ownership stake.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is reportedly putting together a group to bid on the 10% ownership stake of the New York Giants that was announced last week as being up for sale. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Despite their struggles over most of the last decade and then some, the New York Giants, whose ownership plans to sell up to 10% stake in the legendary franchise, are likely to be a hot commodity for investment groups looking to get in on a piece of the NFL action.

TMZ Sports has reported that at least one potential buyer with a connection to the sports world is planning to make a bid for that 10% ownership stake. 

That potential buyer is a group led by legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather and his business pattern Meyer Orbach, the chairman of The Orbach Group, which, according to the organization’s website, specializes in Class-A properties and affordable housing.

The New York Giants were owned by the Mara family from the franchise's founding in 1925 until 1991 when Preston Robert Tisch purchased 50% of the team. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Orbach owns just over 17% of the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA franchise, an investment he’s held since 2016. His company also owns and manages over 130 New York City buildings and over 50 affordable housing properties. 

According to Forbes’s NFL franchise valuation analysis published last August, the Giants franchise has an estimated value of over $7 billion. That means that a 10% investment price tag will likely start upwards of $700 million to obtain the non-controlling, minority ownership of the legendary NFL franchise.

Mayweather declined to comment to TMZ Sports about the potential interest in the Giants. Orbach told the site that he is always open to potential investment opportunities but did not say if the Giants were one such opportunity he was looking into.

